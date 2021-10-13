Child Tax Credit Deadline Extended| Dominion Disconnections Pause| Aerial Spraying

Deadline Extended for Child Tax Credit Applications

The filing deadline for families to apply for the Child Tax Credit is November 15th using the new GetCTC tool, made in collaboration with the White House and the Department of the Treasury. Families may apply for the Child Tax Credit – as well as Economic Impact Payments and the Earned Income Tax Credit – through the IRS Non-filer Sign Up Tool. Please note that this resource is available until October 15th. Still need to claim your Child Tax Credit? Visit https://www.getctc.org/en to file and get more information.

Dominion Energy Pause on Utility Disconnections

The Virginia Department of Social Services has announced that per requirements set forth by the Virginia General Assembly, until March 1, 2022, Dominion Energy is prohibited from disconnecting the power of individuals who received any of the services listed below at any time between January 1, 2019 and July 31, 2021:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)



Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)



or Virginia Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC)



In order to alert Dominion Energy that you quality for this pause on service disconnection, individuals will need to fill out a consent form that allows the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) to notify Dominion Energy that you receive a qualifying service.

Click here to download, print and complete the consent form (also available in Spanish). Please send signed and completed forms to the address on the bottom of the form as soon as possible. The address listed is: Benefit Programs Dominion Project; 801 E. Main Street; 9th Floor; Richmond, VA, 23219. If you cannot download the form or if you have questions, please call VDSS at 1-833-829-2767.

The form instructs the customer to not contact their local department of social services, but to call 1-833-829-2767. Here’s the link https://dss.virginia.gov/dominion/ for more information.

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Over

Craney Island on Thursday, October 14th

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will conduct aerial mosquito spraying over federal property on Craney Island on Thursday, October 14th, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Eastern Aviation LLC – the district’s contractor – will target developing mosquito larvae with granular larvicide sprayed by a dust-cropper-style aircraft.

According to the Norfolk District, beekeepers in the area do not need to cover bees during spraying operations, as the chemical used does not affect bees.

If conditions do not allow spraying on Thursday, the alternate date is Friday, October 15th.

For updates on scheduled spraying, please follow the Norfolk District on Facebook at @NAOonFB and on Twitter at @norfolkdistrict or call the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works at 393-8666.