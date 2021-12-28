Childcare Closures No Longer Necessary Thanks to Influx of New Staff

Virginia Beach Parks & Rec received enough applicants following pay increase to save all 14 programs scheduled to close

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Out-of-School Time Programs (OST) is no longer closing three of its before-school and 11 after-school programs following a hiring surge that stemmed from a recent pay increase approved by City Manager, Patrick Duhaney. The closures would have impacted over 300 participants as a result of severe staffing shortages. Pay rates went from $9.50-$14.89 hourly to $15-$18.50 as of November 25 and resulted in hundreds of interested applicants, allowing the programs to be saved.



“We are very grateful to City leadership for recognizing the urgency of this situation and approving the pay increase that ultimately allowed us to hire enough staff to save these critical programs,” said Michael Kirschman, Director of Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation. “Providing this good news to the families who were impacted is the best holiday present we could have asked for, and we are thankful to the people who have applied and come on board to join the team.”



At this time, the 19 program locations that were consolidated and relocated to nearby schools will remain as such. As staffing levels continue to improve, the goal is to return those programs to their home schools as soon as possible, but no there is no timeline as to when that might occur and could last for the duration of this school year.



Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation continues to have significant staffing needs for lifeguards, sports/athletics staff, fitness instructors, parks and landscape services, and a variety of recreation center-based roles. For more information about available positions, visit VBgov.com/parksrecjobs.

