Children’s Health Day on Saturday, August 10th
For National Healthcare Week, Hampton Roads Community Center will host the Children’s Health Day fair and will include numerous vendors, healthcare resources, and entertainment including a bounce house, face painting and deejay, food, back-to-school giveaways, and much more! Children’s physicals, dental screenings, and immunizations will be offered on-site.
LOCATION: Barbara L. Willis Wellness Center – 1541 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704
TIME: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
For more information contact communityhealth@hrchc.org.