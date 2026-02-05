Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Expand Recall

EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Mondelēz Global LLC announced today an expansion of its December 24, 2025, voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case GTN Best When Used By Data 22.4Z CA!

BAKED BITES

BROOKIE 8ct

Caddie 44000086688 10044000086678 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026 2.8z CA! BAKED BITES

BROOKIE

POUCH! 4400008667 N/A 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026 7.0Z CA! BAKED

BITES BROOKIE

5CT 12 44000085650 10044000085657 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026 1.4 oz CA!

BAKED BITES

BROOKIE

POUCH 4400008566 N/A 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.