Chips Ahoy Baked Bites Expand Recall
EAST HANOVER, N.J. – Mondelēz Global LLC announced today an expansion of its December 24, 2025, voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie.
This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.
This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.
|Product Description
|Retail UPC
|Case GTN
|Best When Used By Data
|22.4Z CA!
BAKED BITES
BROOKIE 8ct
Caddie
|44000086688
|10044000086678
|09MAY2026
10MAY2026
11MAY2026
12MAY2026
|2.8z CA! BAKED BITES
BROOKIE
POUCH!
|4400008667
|N/A
|09MAY2026
10MAY2026
11MAY2026
12MAY2026
|7.0Z CA! BAKED
BITES BROOKIE
5CT 12
|44000085650
|10044000085657
|10MAY2026
12MAY2026
18MAY2026
|1.4 oz CA!
BAKED BITES
BROOKIE
POUCH
|4400008566
|N/A
|10MAY2026
12MAY2026
18MAY2026
There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.