Chowan, Fayetteville State Headed to Salem for 2022 CIAA Football Championship

By: CIAA

Chowan University and Fayetteville State,the top football teams from the Northern and Southern Divisions, respectively, of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, will face off on Saturday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET when the conference hosts the 2022 CIAA Football Championship game at Salem Stadium in Salem, VA.



Fayetteville State University finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in conference (5-0 in Southern Division). Chowan won the Northern Division with an overall record of 7-3 (7-1 record in conference, 5-0 in division) this season.



The Broncos clinched their fifth consecutive division title with a win on October 29 and will be looking to reverse their fortunes after losing in the four previous conference championship games. Last year, Fayetteville State lost 17-7 to Bowie State, the third straight loss that the Broncos suffered to the Bulldogs in the title game. Against the Hawks, FSU has a chance to secure its fourth CIAA Championship all-time and first since 2009.



Chowan grabbed sole possession of the division lead with an October 29 over nationally-ranked Virginia Union and then officially clinched a championship berth with a victory against Elizabeth City State on November 5. This is the Hawks’ first CIAA division title and their first appearance in the conference championship since joining the CIAA in 2008. Chowan’s 7-3 overall record and 7-1 mark in league action is a program best since 2008.



These two teams already met in inter-division action this year on September 29th with FSU playing host to visiting Chowan. The Broncos would prevail 13-10, despite being outgained 413-181 by the Hawks, thanks to the Broncos owning a 5-0 advantage in takeaways. Historically, FSU has gotten the better of Chowan with the Broncos having won the last four contests and 7-4 overall since 2008.



The battle for conference supremacy is among the festivities being held in Virginia’s Blue Ridge, which is also home to the 2022 CIAA Volleyball Championship on November 11-12 at Salem Civic Center and was home to the 2022 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship on October 27 at Green Hill Park.



Advance general admission tickets to the Football Championship are $15, while day-of-the-event tickets are $25. Both are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Special rates for students with school IDs will be available the day of the event for $10. Admission for children ages 7 and under is free. Tickets are also available at the Salem Civic Center Box Office (Monday – Friday: 8 am – 5 pm). Children 8-14 for $10.



CIAA VIP Tickets for the football championship are available for advanced purchase only on Ticketmaster.com. While supplies last, a $30 upgrade will include FREE VIP reserved parking, one-time entry to CIAA Hospitality Tent sponsored by the City of Salem, and a FREE Championship Program. Get this sale while supplies last! You MUST present your Hospitality ticket to gain access for parking and to get into the tent.



Family-friendly activities during the football finale include free tailgating and a fireworks display after the game. The always crowd favorite marching bands and cheerleading squads will also be a part of this year’s championship experience. After the contest, fans are encouraged to stay for an extravagant fireworks display and the awards presentation.



Parking is free and fans are encouraged to begin their tailgating festivities at 9:00 a.m. with gates opening at 12 noon.



Players from both teams will take part in community outreach programs in the Salem area the day before the game. Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the city of Salem will host team luncheons where all-conference selections from both championship participants will receive recognition.



The championship game will be available on the CIAA Sports Network as a pay-per-view option for $14.95 and will also be broadcast nationally on Aspire TV.

Media interested in covering the 2022 CIAA Football Championship can request credentials HERE or by visiting the CIAA Football Championship landing page. Due to limited media space, all media requests may not be honored.

