Christmas Tree Disposal Guide

Wondering what to do when the time comes to dispose of your once festive firs? askHRgreen.org is providing tips on how to get rid of your Christmas trees waste-free! After removing the ornaments, tinsel, and lights from the tree, it essentially becomes a regular old tree. If you have a backyard, you can place the entire tree outside for the overwintering birds and critters to enjoy. You can also cut limbs from the tree to use as protective covering for shrubs and plants in your flowerbeds. If you have a chipper, you can make mulch! You could also use your Christmas tree as firewood to fuel a New Year’s Eve bonfire. S’mores anyone? No backyard? There are other ways to reuse your tree with a little vision and some crafting supplies. A cut up tree trunk can become ornaments, coasters, a wreath, and more. Check outthe askHRgreen.org Pinterest boardfor more ideas! Each project is a perfect way to pass the time as we all stay safely at home this holiday season and into the near year. For those looking for a quicker, easier disposal option, trees can be placed out for curbside pickup during your regular bulk collection week, or it can be dropped off at the Recovery Operations Center located at 520 Atkinson Way. All tinsel, ornaments, lights, and stands must be removed or the tree will not be accepted. Trees will be mulched or composted. The Recovery Operations Center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan 1 for the Christmas and New Year holiday.