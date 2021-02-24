Church Mutual® Announces ‘Protecting the Greater Good Award’ Honorees

CHARLOTTE (February 23, 2021) – Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. ®, is proud to present the second annual “Church Mutual Protecting the Greater Good Award” general scholarship contributions. Each $1,000 contribution is awarded in the name of one male and one female student athlete participating in the CIAA tournament from each of the 12 CIAA member institutions.

The scholarships are based on the student athletes’ demonstrated positive impact on their school, students, or community. The scholarships, disbursed to the general scholarship fund in the names of the selected student athletes, can be awarded at the discretion of the institution to any deserving CIAA member student.

The following student athletes were selected to have scholarship contributions made in their names.



Bowie State University

Khalil Williams – Men’s BasketballKhalil Williams is a sophomore majoring in finance. He has been a member of the Athletic Directors Honor Roll every semester at Bowie State. Khalil has been a member of Student-Athlete Advisory Committee since his freshman year, as well as National Honors Society, Bowie State Honors Program, and serves as treasurer of the Bowie State Disciples.

Talanya Hutton– Women’s BasketballTalanya Hutton is senior majoring in communications with a concentration in broadcast journalism. She has been on the Athletic Directors’ Honor Roll since 2018. Talanya has served in a number of community service projects including career fairs, food drives, reading to students, toiletry drive, canned food drive and assisting with local summer basketball camps and clinics.



Claflin University

Danyelle Riddick– Women’s BasketballDanyelle Riddick is a junior majoring in human performance & recreation. She focuses on academics and has participated in service projects, including volunteering at a local church food bank, supplying Christmas gifts for children in need, and volunteering at a local back-to-school event for community youth. At home in Maryland, she participates in food banks and distributed items to families in need at Christmas.

Donnell Frayer, Jr. – Men’s BasketballDonnell Frayer, Jr. is a senior majoring in sport management. Donnell enjoys doing things for others. He mentors young children with the goal of being someone they can look up to in his neighborhood. He also participated in food distribution in Orangeburg, S.C. He looks forward to more opportunities to create a genuine and lasting impact on people’s lives through selfless volunteerism.



Elizabeth City State University

Gabriel “Gabe” Kirkendoll – Men’s BasketballGabe Kirkendoll is a junior majoring in kinesiology. He is an exemplary student-athlete, demonstrating excellence in the classroom. He is honest, responsible, a team player, and he exudes integrity on and off the court. Gabriel was selected to be a SAAC representative for basketball because of these characteristics. This spring he is serving on the SAAC Executive Board.

Sydnee M. Neal – Women’s BasketballSydnee M. Neal is a senior kinesiology major. She is president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, works with the kinesiology department food bank, is involved in the council of presidents and an integral member of the women’s basketball team. She not only exemplifies and personifies leadership but has the character stand in any situation unmoved.



Fayetteville State University

Jacob Crutchfield – Men’s BasketballJacob Crutchfield is a junior majoring in mass communication. He has numerous athletic accolades, but most cherishes his accomplishments and relationships off the court. Jacob serves as a mentor for Mr. Man in the Mirror and the ROOTS mentorship programs. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and has done tremendous work mentoring and training the next generation of young leaders.

Jada Romulus – Women’s BasketballJada Romulus is a sophomore criminal justice major. She has been a campus leader during the pandemic, boosting the morale and well-being of her teammates and classmates. As a STEM tutor, she helps students adjust to online classes. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and has participated in several community clean-up projects and prepared and donated thank you cards for essential workers.



Johnson C. Smith University

Ian Jones – Men’s BasketballIan Jones is a senior majoring in visual & performing arts. He is a solid student-athlete and member of the Dean List. A member of the SAAC for four years, he has worked on initiatives with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, toy drives, mental health wellness initiatives and others. He is a member of Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi which host community service events.

Arbiana Bonner – Women’s BasketballArbiana Bonner is a senior majoring in sports management. She has made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and has become more and more of a leader in the locker room. Her work ethic, responsibility and character have been exemplary. She is involved in charitable causes throughout the community. Bonner has also volunteered at Shelby Bookbag Drive and participated in campus cleanup with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.



Lincoln University

Jordan Camper – Men’s BasketballJordan Camper is a senior majoring in human services. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and Lincoln’s SAAC. Jordan has participated in various community service events such as Read Across America, LU campus cleanup and the Chester (PA) Annual Easter Egg hunt. He also served as a panelist for a Lions in Leadership event, sponsored by the LU Office of Male Achievement.

Bryanna Brown – Women’s BasketballBryanna Brown is a senior majoring in finance. She is very involved in community service, individually or with her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. She has participated in the Bethel Gospel Assembly Thanksgiving Food/Clothing Drive, Lincoln University campus cleanups and the MLK Jr. Community Breakfast. Bryanna has participated in DST winter clothing drives and a voting initiative. She also was inducted into Lincoln’s inaugural Chi Alpha Sigma national scholar-athlete society class.



Livingstone College

Varvara Papakonstantininou – Women’s BasketballVarvara Papakonstantininou is a sophomore majoring in business administration. An international student from Greece, “Papa” is a two-year member of the SAAC, elected vice president this year. She has been active with Overton Elementary groups and “no-touch” community engagement activities. She is also part of the Honda All-Stars Quiz Bowl, the National Honor Society of Leadership and Success, and became an active member in the local NAACP this year.

JaCory Livingston – Men’s BasketballJaCory Livingston is a senior sports management major. He is a four-year member of the SAAC and is active in community engagement. JaCory has been influential in team projects such as the Thanksgiving Food Drive and organizes the team’s support of two local families. He organizes team participation in Jump Rope Club and participates in the annual “Read-In” during the conference tournament. He also recently became a Nationally Certified Tutor.



St. Augustine’s University

Nyasia Barnes – Women’s BasketballNyasia Barnes is a junior majoring in psychology. In August 2020, Nyasia helped assist the residents in her home area of Bertie County, N.C., after Hurricane Isaias. She spread the word about the Bertie County YMCA Hurricane Relief Program. She spearheaded a drive on campus in Raleigh, N.C., to collect hurricane relief items, then made the trek with her head coach to deliver them to the Bertie County YMCA.

Miguel Brown – Men’s BasketballMiguel Brown is a senior sport management major. He has traditionally helped his SAU teammates assist the Helping Hand Mission with its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. They filled and delivered boxes to families at the Helping Hand Mission facility in Raleigh, N.C.



Shaw University

Makayla Sutton – Women’s BasketballMakayla Sutton is a junior majoring in exercise science. She is an exceptional full-time student-athlete, maintaining a 4.0 GPA while also working and being a full-time mother. Makayla is a team captain and portrays leadership and work ethic. She is an excellent motivator, caring, hard worker, and a mother-like figure to her teammates and others. Makayla has brought a positive light and contagious energy to the program this year.



Maurille Beheton – Men’s BasketballMaurille Beheton is a freshman computer science major. Maurille has led his peers both on and off the court, being an academic mentor and role model for his teammates. Maurille encourages other students on campus and tutors them in their studies. He does not mind asking for help when he needs it and he does not mind helping anyone who needs his help. He is the men’s basketball SAAC representative.



Virginia State University

Jalynn Spaulding – Women’s BasketballJalynn Spaulding is a junior majoring in health and physical education. She maintains a high academic level, earning a placed in the VSU Honors Program and the Phi Epsilon Kappa Honor Society. Jalynn serves as president of the VSU SAAC and also is a member of the Sports Management Majors Club. Jalynn has volunteered with a food bank, events with area elementary schools, a sock drive and walk against hunger.

Lual Daniel Rahama – Men’s BasketballLual Daniel Rahama is a health major. He moved to the U.S. from Sudan after the passing of his father. With no family here, he has succeeded because of his work ethic, his growth as a leader and his continued hunger to be the best version of himself. Daniel is in his second season as a team captain and his third year as the team’s SAAC representative.



Virginia Union University

Mya Lowe – SoftballMya Lowe is a junior majoring in mass communications. She is responsible, dependable and efficient. She is steadfast in learning life skills and professional models that will follow her as she pursues her education and career in the criminal justice field. Educationally, she is committed to completing all things with excellence. She a natural leader, both teachable and able to teach, caries heavy workloads, and follows tasks to completion.

Robert Viney – FootballRobert Viney is a junior criminal justice major. He is kind and humble yet possesses the skillset to be a bold and transformative leader. He uses his intuitive abilities to make things better. His personality is likeable, poised and composed. His influence with his peers is something to be admired. Out front leadership it not always his focus; however, his innate abilities often shine because he is knowledgeable, organized, and responsible.



Winston-Salem State University

Melody Prichard – Women’s BasketballMelody Prichard is a senior majoring in business administration. She has been a critical part of the women’s basketball program as an efficient, reliable and detail-oriented leader and one of the top scoring performers. She has carried that same effort into the community of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as part of numerous community service initiatives. She has volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House and the Salvation Army on numerous occasions.

Justin Ross – Men’s BasketballJustin Ross is a senior majoring in business administration. Justin has been a model student-athlete, willing to provide leadership, advice and assistance, earning him the Most Outstanding Teammate Award. Justin also has been an outstanding contributor in the community as a volunteer and mentor at local schools. Justin stands out in the classroom and has won the Athletic Director’s Cup for the highest student-athlete grade-point average two years in a row.