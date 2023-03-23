Churchland Bridge Closure Cancelled For Friday, March 24th

The Churchland Bridge closure which was scheduled for Friday, March 24th, has been cancelled. The next full closing of the Churchland Bridge is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th, beginning at 5 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Please follow the information on the message boards for the closings on the Churchland Bridge as the message board information is the most current. For more information, please call the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.