Churchland Bridge Lane Closures Ended

By: The City of Portsmouth

The weekday alternating lane closures on the Churchland Bridge with 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. intermittent stoppages have concluded. Effective today, the travel lanes will be open for concurrent two-way traffic. The lane closures, which concluded today, allowed for necessary work to be performed under the existing bridge while keeping one travel lane open to motorists.

Thank you for your patience as this major arterial project continues and please monitor the message boards for any upcoming scheduled work, closings, etc. For more information, please contact the Department of Engineering at (757) 393-8592.