CIAA Announces 2021-22 Bowling Preseason Predictions and All-Conference Team

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2021 All-CIAA Preseason Women’s Bowling Team and Predicted Order of Finish voted on by the CIAA Bowling Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association. After their season was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, seven bowlers return to make up the 2021 preseason team. Among those seven, two-time CIAA Player of the Year Cayla Snowden (Bowie State) and Rookie of the Year Cecelia Chafin (Fayetteville State) lead the list. While Snowden and Chafin earn preseason honors, their teams were voted to battle again for the trophy in the 2022 CIAA Bowling Championship.

Last season, the Bulldogs of Bowie State University claimed the Northern Division title with a 30-6 conference record (22-2 in division play) led by Coach Andrew Campbell. The Bulldogs have won five straight CIAA Bowling Championships and they are predicted to win their sixth consecutive championship followed by Fayetteville State and Virginia State.

Fayetteville State’s Bobby Henderson was named CIAA Coach of the Year for the fourth straight year after leading Fayetteville State to a perfect 39-0 CIAA record (24-0 in division play) last season. Henderson and the Lady Broncos also captured their 19th CIAA Southern Division title last season.

Under new leadership with Shayla Lightfoot, Virginia State is predicted to finish third. Lightfoot returns to VSU with a heavy resume of accolades and plans to lead her team to a championship. Lightfoot is a former two-time CIAA Bowler of the Year (2013 and 2015), VSU Team Rookie of the Year (2011-2012), and made the All-CIAA team from 2011-2015. Lightfoot will have several returning players, including preseason All-CIAA selections Victoria Buskey, and Jessie Royall to represent the Lady Trojans.

CIAA Women’s Bowling Predicted Order of Finish

Bowie State Fayetteville State Virginia State Virginia Union Johnson C. Smith Shaw Elizabeth City State Livingstone Chowan

The preseason All-CIAA bowling team is highlighted by 2020 CIAA Player of the Year Cayla Snowden from Bowie State University. A native from Parkville, MD, Snowden participated in 26 CIAA bowling contests to finish with the highest scoring average within the CIAA at 175.08 pins per match. Freshman Cecilia Chafin of Fayetteville State University was named 2020 CIAA Rookie of the Year. In 22 CIAA bowling contests, Chafin recorded the second-best average in the conference at 170.50 pins per game, which led all CIAA freshmen.

CIAA Women’s Bowling Preseason Team

Cayla Snowden, Bowie State

Angel Pope, Fayetteville State

Cheyenne Stahnke, Fayetteville State

Ishauna Anderson, Johnson C. Smith

Cecelia Chafin, Fayetteville State

Victoria Buskey, Virginia State

Jessie Royall, Virginia State

Olivia Watts, Bowie State

Latika Giggetts, Virginia State

Erin Pearson, Bowie State

