CIAA Announces 2021 Football All-Conference Teams and Superlatives

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2021 Football All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Football Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s teams are led by Offensive Player of the Year Bryce Witt of Chowan University, Defensive Player of the Year Keyshawn James from Fayetteville State University, Special Teams Player of the Year Achille Laudet of Lincoln University, and Lineman of the Year Greg Brooks of Fayetteville State University.

During his senior season, Witt passed for 2864 yards on 220 completions, averaging 286.4 yards per game, with 31 touchdowns and a 66.3 completion percentage, all of which led the CIAA. The Sutherland, VA native had a 167.1 efficiency rating and added 11 rushing touchdowns, ranking second in the conference in both categories. One of the most prolific passers in Division II, Witt ranks top 10 or better nationally in several categories – including second in point scored (252), second in points scored per game (25.2), eighth in passing touchdowns, eighth in passing efficiency, ninth in completion percentage, and tenth in passing yards. He also ranks top 16 nationally in both completions per game and passing yards per game as well as 18th in rushing touchdowns. Witt helped Chowan lead the CIAA in scoring offense at 38.5 points per game (14th in nationally) and total offense at 432.2 yards per game during the regular season while posting their highest win total since 1983.

James, a native of Cayce, SC, led the league during the regular season with 21 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks, good for second and fourth in the nation respectively. The senior defensive lineman ranks ninth in the CIAA with 62 total tackles while his four forced fumbles on the season is second-best in the conference and ties for third in Division II. James helped Fayetteville State lead the CIAA in scoring defense at 12 points per game and total defense at 203.1 yards per game during the regular season, securing their fourth straight CIAA Southern Division title.

Laudet totaled 42 punts for 1774 yards, leading all CIAA punters with 42.2 yards per punt, while landing seven inside the 20 with three touchbacks. The Stillwater, MN native also led the league with 10 punts of 50 yards or more with a long of 59 yards.

Brooks led an FSU offensive line unit that is responsible for the Broncos finishing second in the conference in both scoring offense (32.9 point per game) and total offense (394.4 yards per game) while giving up a league-low 13 sacks throughout the regular season. The Walkertown, NC native is a three-time All-CIAA selection (2017, 2019, 2021) and earned all-region honors in 2019.

Bowie State Head Coach Damon Wilson was voted CIAA Coach of the Year for the second straight season by league media and coaches. Wilson led Bowie State to a 9-1 regular season, including 9-0 against Division II competition, and a third consecutive CIAA Northern Division crown with a 7-0 record in conference play. Wilson and Bowie State have been in the Division II Top 25 all season, ranking as high as no. 8 nationally in one poll, and will play for their third straight CIAA championship on Saturday, November 13.

Leading the All-Rookie selections is Offensive Rookie of the Year Jada Byers of Virginia Union University and Defensive Rookie of the Year Isaac Anderson of Chowan University.

Byers, a running back from Hammonton, NJ, led all CIAA rookies with 910 rushing yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He leads the conference with 12 rushing touchdowns, which currently ranks within the top 15 nationally. A defensive lineman from Jacksonville, NC, Anderson finished with 37 total tackles while leading all CIAA rookies with 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks, ranking second in the conference in both categories. His two tackles for loss per game is tied for fourth in all of Division II while 20 total stops behind the line of scrimmage is tied for third nationally.

Fayetteville State leads the way with 11 All-CIAA selections followed by Bowie State and Chowan with nine selections each. Shaw had the most all-rookie selections with four followed by Elizabeth City State with three.

To get the latest information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and on Twitch.

First Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Ke’Monta Stockdale, Fayetteville State



Offensive Linemen

Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State

Tyreese Bobbitt, Shaw

Quinton Bobo, Bowie State

Jaylan Galloway, Fayetteville State

David Keck, Chowan



Wide Receivers

Charles Hall, Virginia Union

Imeek Watkins, Chowan



Quarterback

Bryce Witt, Chowan



Running Backs

Calil Wilkins, Bowie State

Sidney Gibbs, Shaw



Kick Returner

Imeek Watkins, Chowan



Place Kicker

Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State



Defensive Linemen

Rafiq Abdul Wahid, Chowan

Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

Javon Frazier, Virginia State

Jonathan Ross, Bowie State



Linebackers

Devon Hunt, Shaw

Devon Cathcart, Lincoln (PA)

Ta’Shaun Taylor, Winston-Salem State



Defensive Backs

Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State

Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

Will Adams, Virginia State

Kevin Sherman, Shaw



Punt Returner

Tyeous Sharpe, Fayetteville State



Punter

Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)

Second Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Desmond Smith, Virginia Union



Offensive Linemen

Savion Hopes, Virginia Union

Antavious Zachery, Shaw

Justice Davis, Bowie State

Mark Murphy, Bowie State

Mark Lawton, Virginia Union



Wide Receivers

Laurence King, Chowan

Reggie Bryant, Johnson C. Smith



Quarterback

K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State



Running Backs

Jada Byers, Virginia Union

Donshel Jetton, Fayetteville State



Kick Returner

Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State



Place Kicker

Jude McAtamney, Chowan



Defensive Linemen

Isaac Anderson, Chowan

Adonte Braxton, Virginia State

Joshua Pryor, Bowie State

Gilberto Ortiz, Chowan



Linebackers

Zion Johnson, Virginia State

Juanya’ Majette, Elizabeth City State

Gerald Simpson, Fayetteville State



Defensive Backs

Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)

Taeyon Reynolds, Elizabeth City State

Elijah Banks, Winston-Salem State

Raymond Boone, Bowie State



Punt Returner

Darious Bowman, Bowie State



Punter

Kenny Amaya, Bowie State



CIAA All-Rookie Team



Offense

Jada Byers, Virginia Union

Deandre Proctor, Saint Augustine’s

Michael Todd, Fayetteville State

Josiah Hayes, Elizabeth City State

Antjuan Collins, Winston-Salem State

Christian Peters, Shaw

Davion Nelson, Johnson C. Smith

Mark Lawton, Virginia Union

Devin Versteegen, Shaw

Cameron Saunders, Elizabeth City State

Ah’Sha Belcher, Shaw



Defense

Isaac Anderson, Chowan

Raevon Freeman, Elizabeth City State

Kymon Pope, Virginia State

Kareem Butler, Shaw

Rontay Dunbar, Lincoln (PA)

J’vin Farmer, Chowan

TJ Tucker, Virginia State

Makhai Beasley, Lincoln (PA)

Joseph Murray, Bowie State

Jaden Echols, Livingstone

Lee Sales, Saint Augustine’s



Offensive Player of the Year – QB Bryce Witt, Chowan



Defensive Player of the Year – DL Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State



Special Teams Player of the Year – P Achille Laudet, Lincoln (PA)

Lineman of the Year – Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State



Offensive Rookie of the Year – RB Jada Byers, Virginia Union



Defensive Rookie of the Year – DL Isaac Anderson, Chowan



Coach of the Year – Damon Wilson, Bowie State