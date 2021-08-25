CIAA Announces 2021 Preseason Volleyball All-Conference Team and Predicted Order of Finish
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2021 All-CIAA preseason volleyball team, as voted on by the CIAA Volleyball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head coaches.
The 2021 preseason team features 10 returning All-CIAA selections from 2019, including four first team honorees, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jasmine Jacinto and Freshman of the Year of Casandra Watson, both from Fayetteville State. Other returning first team selections include Alexia Crutchfield of Livingstone and Da’Nesha Miller of Fayetteville State.
A senior from San Antonio, TX, Jacinto finished with 4.21 digs per set (316 digs total) and led the CIAA in that category during the regular season (4.42 digs/set). Watson, a native of Grifton, NC, finished top four in the league with 2.78 kills per set and top seven with 3.18 points per set, both of which led all freshmen.
FSU leads the preseason team with four selections followed by Winston-Salem State, Claflin, and Livingstone with two apiece.
Fayetteville State was also picked to win the Southern Division title for the second time in as many years and Virginia State was selected to three-peat as Northern Division champions. The Broncos were also voted by league coaches to finish atop the CIAA standings.
Led by Head Coach Reeshemah Johnson, FSU finished the 2019 season with a 16-1 record in the CIAA (19-6 overall) to win the school’s first conference title since 2013.
In 2019, the Trojans, under the guidance of head coach Amanda Walker, won their second straight division title and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.
2021 Preseason All-CIAA Volleyball Team
Libero
Jasmine Jacinto, Fayetteville State
Middle Hitter/Blocker
Sadaiya Edouard, Claflin
Xiamana Spikes, Fayetteville State
Niyonna Mcintyre, Winston-Salem State
Outside Hitter
Victoria Onozie, Livingstone
Casandra Watson, Fayetteville State
Ambria McBride, Virginia State
Right Side Hitter
Erin Preston, Claflin
Alexia Crutchfield, Livingstone
Setter
Rylee Wilson, Winston-Salem State
Dekiya Wilson-Thomas, Livingstone
Utility
Da’Nesha Miller, Fayetteville State
2021 CIAA Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish
- Fayetteville State
- Virginia State
- Winston-Salem State
- Shaw
- Johnson C. Smith
- Elizabeth City State
- Virginia Union
- Claflin
- Bowie State
- Livingstone
- Lincoln (PA)
- Saint Augustine’s
Northern Division
- Virginia State
- Shaw
- Elizabeth City State
- Virginia Union
- Bowie State
- Lincoln (PA)
Southern Division
- Fayetteville State
- Winston-Salem State
- Johnson C. Smith
- Claflin
- Livingstone
- Saint Augustine’s