CIAA Announces 2021 Preseason Volleyball All-Conference Team and Predicted Order of Finish

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2021 All-CIAA preseason volleyball team, as voted on by the CIAA Volleyball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head coaches.

The 2021 preseason team features 10 returning All-CIAA selections from 2019, including four first team honorees, led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Jasmine Jacinto and Freshman of the Year of Casandra Watson, both from Fayetteville State. Other returning first team selections include Alexia Crutchfield of Livingstone and Da’Nesha Miller of Fayetteville State.

A senior from San Antonio, TX, Jacinto finished with 4.21 digs per set (316 digs total) and led the CIAA in that category during the regular season (4.42 digs/set). Watson, a native of Grifton, NC, finished top four in the league with 2.78 kills per set and top seven with 3.18 points per set, both of which led all freshmen.



FSU leads the preseason team with four selections followed by Winston-Salem State, Claflin, and Livingstone with two apiece.

Fayetteville State was also picked to win the Southern Division title for the second time in as many years and Virginia State was selected to three-peat as Northern Division champions. The Broncos were also voted by league coaches to finish atop the CIAA standings.

Led by Head Coach Reeshemah Johnson, FSU finished the 2019 season with a 16-1 record in the CIAA (19-6 overall) to win the school’s first conference title since 2013.



In 2019, the Trojans, under the guidance of head coach Amanda Walker, won their second straight division title and advanced to the semifinals of the conference tournament.

For the latest information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

2021 Preseason All-CIAA Volleyball Team



Libero

Jasmine Jacinto, Fayetteville State



Middle Hitter/Blocker

Sadaiya Edouard, Claflin

Xiamana Spikes, Fayetteville State

Niyonna Mcintyre, Winston-Salem State



Outside Hitter

Victoria Onozie, Livingstone

Casandra Watson, Fayetteville State

Ambria McBride, Virginia State



Right Side Hitter

Erin Preston, Claflin

Alexia Crutchfield, Livingstone



Setter

Rylee Wilson, Winston-Salem State

Dekiya Wilson-Thomas, Livingstone



Utility

Da’Nesha Miller, Fayetteville State

2021 CIAA Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish



Fayetteville State Virginia State Winston-Salem State Shaw Johnson C. Smith Elizabeth City State Virginia Union Claflin Bowie State Livingstone Lincoln (PA) Saint Augustine’s

Northern Division



Virginia State Shaw Elizabeth City State Virginia Union Bowie State Lincoln (PA)

Southern Division



Fayetteville State Winston-Salem State Johnson C. Smith Claflin Livingstone Saint Augustine’s



