CIAA Announces 2021 Volleyball All-Conference Teams and Superlatives

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2021 Volleyball All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted on by the CIAA Volleyball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s selections are led by Offensive Player of the Year Mallory Brown of Shaw University, Defensive Player of the Year Trinity Fierce of Claflin University, and Setter of the Year Breelyn Clark of Shaw University.

A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Brown led the CIAA at 3.32 kills per set (216 total kills), finished second in the conference at 3.83 points per set (249 total points), and ranked top 10 with a .220 hitting percentage during the regular season. In 16 conference matches, the junior outside hitter led the league with 3.90 kills and 4.47 points per set while helping Shaw finish with a 15-1 conference record.

Fierce, a senior libero, averaged 4.31 digs per set, ranking second in the league, while totaling 237 digs throughout the regular season. The Atlanta, GA native was at her best in conference competition where she averaged a CIAA-best 4.66 digs per set.

Clark, a native of Garner, NC, totaled 664 assists and led the conference with 9.35 assists per set throughout the regular season. The sophomore setter also finished with a league-leading 527 assists and 9.94 assists per set during conference play.

Elizabeth City State head coach David Brooks was voted CIAA Coach of the Year by league media and coaches. In 2021, Brooks led the Vikings to a 13-3 conference record, including 7-3 in divisional play, and a top three finish after being picked to finish sixth during the preseason.

Leading the 2021 CIAA All-Rookie team is Rookie of the Year Jada Rouse of Elizabeth City State University. An outside hitter from Rock Hill, SC, Rouse led all CIAA freshmen with 295 kills and 351 points on the season while leading the conference with 51 total service aces. The first-year standout averaged 3.31 points and 2.78 kills per set, ranking sixth and eighth in the CIAA respectively.

Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, & Shaw lead the way with four All-CIAA selections each followed by Claflin, Saint Augustine’s, and Virginia State with three apiece. ECSU also had the most all-rookie selections with two.

Offensive Player of the Year – Mallory Brown, Shaw

Defensive Player of the Year – Trinity Fierce, Claflin

Setter of the Year – Breelyn Clark, Shaw

Rookie of the Year – Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State

Coach of the Year – David Brooks, Elizabeth City State

2021 All-CIAA Volleyball First Team

Libero

Trinity Fierce, Claflin

Middle Hitter/Blocker

Kamille Patrick, Shaw

Xiamana Spikes, Fayetteville State

Bethany Henry, Virginia State

Outside Hitter

Mallory Brown, Shaw

Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State

Raven Gray, Winston-Salem State

Right Side Hitter

Jodorrian Taylor, Virginia State

Noelani Beard, Shaw

Setter

Breelyn Clark, Shaw

Elizabeth Kellum, Elizabeth City State

Utility

Da’Nesha Miller, Fayetteville State



2021 All-CIAA Volleyball Second Team

Libero

Jasmine Jacinto, Fayetteville State

Middle Hitter/Blocker

Mariah Griffin, Elizabeth City State

Madison Jones, Saint Augustine’s

Ashlyn Bradley, Fayetteville State

Outside Hitter

Aasia McNeill, Elizabeth City State

Tionna Graham, Saint Augustine’s

Helena Eubanks, Virginia State

Right Side Hitter

Mya Broom, Claflin

Jade Lane, Virginia Union

Setter

Denise Burk, Virginia Union

Sydney Moore, Saint Augustine’s

Utility

Simone Newell, Claflin

All-Rookie Team

Kamille Patrick, Shaw

Jada Rouse, Elizabeth City State

Madison Jones, Saint Augustine’s

Raven Gray, Winston-Salem State

Mariah Griffin, Elizabeth City State

Helena Eubanks, Virginia State

