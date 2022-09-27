CIAA Announces 2022-23 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams and Predicted Order of Finish

By: CIAA Sports

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) introduces the 2022-23 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order

of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches.

The preseason teams and predicted order were both unveiled during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, MD. The 2022-23 women’s preseason team features six returning players from the 2021-22 All-CIAA

squad and the 2022-23 men’s preseason team features five returners from last year’s all-conference team.



Elizabeth City State’s Sireann Pitts is the reigning CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year and she headlines the conference’s preseason team. Pitts led the conference in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game and blocks with 1.7 a game. The senior forward from Raleigh, NC also averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 52 percent from the field. Fayetteville State’s Rasheka

Simmons is the CIAA’s top returning scorer with 14.6 points per game.

Claflin, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, and Virginia Union each had two selections on the women’s team and eight schools in total were represented among the preseason honorees.



On the men’s side, Virginia State’s Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald is the CIAA’s top returning scorer after he averaged 17 points per game last season. the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith’s Augustine Ominu is the top returning rebounder. Last season, Ominu was third in the conference inrebounding with eight boards a game and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game were second.



Virginia State, Virginia Union, and Winston-Salem State led the men’s preseason team with three selections each. Six schools are represented among the men’s preseason honorees. Fayetteville State men and Lincoln women were chosen by league coaches to finish first in the conference. The Johnson C. Smith women’s team was picked to finish first in the Southern

Division and the Virginia Union men’s squad was picked to win the Northern Division. Last season, the Broncos won their first CIAA Basketball title since 1973. Led by Head Basketball Coach, Luke D’Alessio, Fayetteville State defeated Virginia State and Livingstone in the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament before downing Virginia Union, 65-62, in the championship game. The Broncos finished the season second in the South with an overall

record of 22-9 and were 13-3 in CIAA action. Fayetteville State was the eighth seed in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Championship Tournament, its first appearance since 1993.



In her first year at the helm of Lincoln, Janice Washington led the Lions to their first-ever Northern Division title en route to their first-ever conference title in 2021-22. Lincoln was the top seed in the conference entering the tournament and finished with an overall record of 22-8 and a league mark of 12-4. The Lions were given an eighth seed in the Atlantic Region of their

first-ever 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance. 2022-23 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Team Backcourt

Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith*

Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State*

Ny Langley, Virginia Union

Andresia Alexander, Livingstone

Taniah Johnson, Virginia Union

Frontcourt

Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State*

Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State*

Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State+ Katerra Myers, Bowie State

Destiny Coleman, Claflin

Breanna Price, Claflin

Le’Zarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

– Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection

– Returning 2021-22 Women’s Defensive Player of the Year

2022-23 CIAA Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish

Lincoln (PA) University (7) Elizabeth City State University (3) Johnson C. Smith University (2) Bowie State University Fayetteville State University Winston-Salem State University Virginia Union University

t-8. Claflin University

t-8. Livingstone College Virginia State University Shaw University Saint Augustine’s University

First place votes in parenthesis

Northern Division Lincoln Elizabeth City State Bowie State Virginia Union Virginia State Shaw

Southern Division Johnson C. Smith Fayetteville State Winston-Salem State

t-4. Claflin

t-4. Livingstone St. Augustine’s

2022-23 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team

Backcourt

Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State*

Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State*

Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union

Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State

Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State

Frontcourt

Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith*

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union*

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State*

Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

Khyree Temple, Livingstone

James Love III, Virginia State

Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State

– Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection

2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish