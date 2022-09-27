Events Featured National Sports 

CIAA Announces 2022-23 Men’s & Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Teams and Predicted Order of Finish

By: CIAA Sports

Charlotte, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) introduces the 2022-23 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order
of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches.

The preseason teams and predicted order were both unveiled during the CIAA Basketball Media Day in Baltimore, MD. The 2022-23 women’s preseason team features six returning players from the 2021-22 All-CIAA
squad and the 2022-23 men’s preseason team features five returners from last year’s all-conference team.

Elizabeth City State’s Sireann Pitts is the reigning CIAA Women’s Defensive Player of the Year and she headlines the conference’s preseason team. Pitts led the conference in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game and blocks with 1.7 a game. The senior forward from Raleigh, NC also averaged 8.3 points per game and shot 52 percent from the field. Fayetteville State’s Rasheka
Simmons is the CIAA’s top returning scorer with 14.6 points per game.
Claflin, Fayetteville State, Johnson C. Smith, and Virginia Union each had two selections on the women’s team and eight schools in total were represented among the preseason honorees.

On the men’s side, Virginia State’s Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald is the CIAA’s top returning scorer after he averaged 17 points per game last season. the CIAA. Johnson C. Smith’s Augustine Ominu is the top returning rebounder. Last season, Ominu was third in the conference inrebounding with eight boards a game and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game were second.

Virginia State, Virginia Union, and Winston-Salem State led the men’s preseason team with three selections each. Six schools are represented among the men’s preseason honorees. Fayetteville State men and Lincoln women were chosen by league coaches to finish first in the conference. The Johnson C. Smith women’s team was picked to finish first in the Southern
Division and the Virginia Union men’s squad was picked to win the Northern Division. Last season, the Broncos won their first CIAA Basketball title since 1973. Led by Head Basketball Coach, Luke D’Alessio, Fayetteville State defeated Virginia State and Livingstone in the 2022 CIAA Basketball Tournament before downing Virginia Union, 65-62, in the championship game. The Broncos finished the season second in the South with an overall
record of 22-9 and were 13-3 in CIAA action. Fayetteville State was the eighth seed in the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Atlantic Region Championship Tournament, its first appearance since 1993.

In her first year at the helm of Lincoln, Janice Washington led the Lions to their first-ever Northern Division title en route to their first-ever conference title in 2021-22. Lincoln was the top seed in the conference entering the tournament and finished with an overall record of 22-8 and a league mark of 12-4. The Lions were given an eighth seed in the Atlantic Region of their
first-ever 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Tournament appearance. 2022-23 All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Preseason Team Backcourt
Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith*
Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State*
Ny Langley, Virginia Union
Andresia Alexander, Livingstone
Taniah Johnson, Virginia Union
Frontcourt
Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State*
Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State*
Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State+ Katerra Myers, Bowie State
Destiny Coleman, Claflin
Breanna Price, Claflin
Le’Zarea Bowens, Johnson C. Smith

  • – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection
  • – Returning 2021-22 Women’s Defensive Player of the Year
    2022-23 CIAA Women’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
  1. Lincoln (PA) University (7)
  2. Elizabeth City State University (3)
  3. Johnson C. Smith University (2)
  4. Bowie State University
  5. Fayetteville State University
  6. Winston-Salem State University
  7. Virginia Union University
    t-8. Claflin University
    t-8. Livingstone College
  8. Virginia State University
  9. Shaw University
  10. Saint Augustine’s University
    First place votes in parenthesis
    Northern Division
  11. Lincoln
  12. Elizabeth City State
  13. Bowie State
  14. Virginia Union
  15. Virginia State
  16. Shaw
    Southern Division
  17. Johnson C. Smith
  18. Fayetteville State
  19. Winston-Salem State
    t-4. Claflin
    t-4. Livingstone
  20. St. Augustine’s
    2022-23 All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Team
    Backcourt
    Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State*
    Francis Fitzgerald, Virginia State*
    Keleaf Tate, Virginia Union
    Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State
    Jonathan Hicklin, Winston-Salem State
    Frontcourt
    Augustine Ominu, Johnson C. Smith*
    Robert Osborne, Virginia Union*
    Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State*
    Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union
    Khyree Temple, Livingstone
    James Love III, Virginia State
    Nathan Springs, Winston-Salem State
  • – Returning 2021-22 All-CIAA Selection
    2022-23 CIAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
  1. Fayetteville State University (6)
  2. Virginia Union University (3)
  3. Winston-Salem State University (1)
  4. Virginia State University
  5. Bowie State University (1)
  6. Lincoln (PA) University
  7. Shaw University
  8. Livingstone College
  9. Johnson C. Smith University
  10. Elizabeth City State University
  11. Claflin University
  12. Saint Augustine’s University
    First place votes in parenthesis
    Southern Division
  13. Fayetteville State
  14. Winston-Salem
    State
  15. Livingstone
  16. Johnson C. Smith
  17. Claflin
  18. St. Augustine
    Northern Division
  19. Virginia Union
  20. Virginia State
  21. Bowie State
  22. Lincoln (PA)
  23. Shaw
  24. Elizabeth City State
    For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook and
    follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

