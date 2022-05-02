CIAA Announces 2022 Softball All-Conference and Superlatives
By: Ben Baxter
CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2022 Softball All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted by the CIAA Softball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s team is led by CIAA Player of the Year Evelyn Buehlman of Bowie State University and CIAA Pitcher of the Year Bre’Zhay Chambers from Claflin University.
Buehlman was one of the top two-way players in the CIAA this season, finishing the regular season tied for the league lead with 42 hits while also ranking second with 37 runs batted in and 13 doubles. The Ellicott, MD native batted .405 on the season with .560 slugging percentage and tallied two home runs over 37 games. In CIAA contests, Buehlman was sixth in the conference with a .538 on-base percentage while her eight doubles tied for the league lead. As Bowie State’s starting pitcher, Buehlman led the CIAA with 11 total wins, including five against conference opponents, while ranking within the top 10 in all major pitching categories with a 4.95 earned run average (ninth), a .291 average against opposing batters (eighth), 92 innings pitched (fourth), and registering 86 strikeouts (fourth). Buehlman helped lead BSU to the CIAA Northern Division title during the regular season and their first 20-win season since 2012.
Chambers paced the Lady Panthers from the circle this season, finishing with an 8-5 overall record with one save in 14 appearances. The senior from Rock Hill, SC was second in the conference with 98 strikeouts, third with a 3.15 earned run average, and seventh with a .283 average against opposing batters. In conference play, Chambers was even more dominant as she finished with a CIAA-best 0.33 earned run average and 67 strikeouts while ranking fourth with a .213 opposing batting average. Her seven wins against CIAA competition were the most among starting pitchers.
Alyssa Cloutier of Bowie State University earned CIAA Rookie of the Year honors after an impressive freshman campaign in which she finished top 10 in the conference with a .405 batting average and 32 hits while ranking second with a .525 on-base percentage. The Derwood, MD native also led the CIAA with 51 runs scored and 35 stolen bases while finishing with a league-high 20 walks. As a defender, the 5-1 outfielder registered 29 putouts with a .906 fielding percentage.
Jose Gonzalez of Claflin University was named CIAA Coach of the Year. In his first season at the helm, Gonzalez led the Panthers to a 15-1 conference record during the regular season and their second CIAA Southern Division title in as many seasons. Gonzalez and the Lady Panthers earned the top overall seed in the upcoming 2022 CIAA Softball Championship (May 3-7).
Claflin led the conference with seven all-CIAA selections followed by Bowie State with six as well as Virginia State and Elizabeth City State with three each. Bowie State led the way with four selections on the All-Rookie team followed by Virginia State and Lincoln (PA) with two apiece.
2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL FIRST TEAM
Pitcher Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin
Catcher Marion Goins, Claflin
First Base Alexandria Beavers, Claflin
Second Base Zeta Brown, Elizabeth City State
Third Base Samantha Cunningham, Virginia State
Shortstop Moya Jones, Johnson C. Smith
Outfield Shanya Gordon, Bowie State
Outfield Brenay Howard, Claflin
Outfield Alleshia Pullen, Winston-Salem State
Designated Player Jaelyn Jackson, Claflin
Utility Player Evelyn Buehlman, Bowie State
2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM
Pitcher Alaijah Pratt, Virginia State
Catcher Isabel Mugaas, Elizabeth City State
First Base Brittany Brewer, Bowie State
Second Base Saniya Jones, Bowie State
Third Base Kayla Evans, Bowie State
Shortstop Sikia Korneagy, Elizabeth City State
Outfield Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State
Outfield Dominique Mulero, Virginia Union
Outfield Kennedy Baskerville, Claflin
Designated Player Macy Beville, Virginia State
Utility Player Shaniya Thomas, Claflin
2022 CIAA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM
Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State
Saniya Jones, Bowie State
Brittany Brewer, Bowie State
Kayla Evans, Bowie State
Kennedy Baskerville, Claflin
Alaijah Pratt, Virginia State
Desmyn Owens, Virginia State
Irlynn Richardson, Lincoln (PA)
MacKienzee Rasheed, Lincoln (PA)
Player of the Year – Evelyn Buehlman, Bowie State
Pitcher of the Year – Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin
Rookie of the Year – Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State
Coach of the Year – Jose Gonzalez, Claflin