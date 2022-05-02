CIAA Announces 2022 Softball All-Conference and Superlatives

By: Ben Baxter

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2022 Softball All-Conference teams and superlatives as voted by the CIAA Softball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. This year’s team is led by CIAA Player of the Year Evelyn Buehlman of Bowie State University and CIAA Pitcher of the Year Bre’Zhay Chambers from Claflin University.



Buehlman was one of the top two-way players in the CIAA this season, finishing the regular season tied for the league lead with 42 hits while also ranking second with 37 runs batted in and 13 doubles. The Ellicott, MD native batted .405 on the season with .560 slugging percentage and tallied two home runs over 37 games. In CIAA contests, Buehlman was sixth in the conference with a .538 on-base percentage while her eight doubles tied for the league lead. As Bowie State’s starting pitcher, Buehlman led the CIAA with 11 total wins, including five against conference opponents, while ranking within the top 10 in all major pitching categories with a 4.95 earned run average (ninth), a .291 average against opposing batters (eighth), 92 innings pitched (fourth), and registering 86 strikeouts (fourth). Buehlman helped lead BSU to the CIAA Northern Division title during the regular season and their first 20-win season since 2012.



Chambers paced the Lady Panthers from the circle this season, finishing with an 8-5 overall record with one save in 14 appearances. The senior from Rock Hill, SC was second in the conference with 98 strikeouts, third with a 3.15 earned run average, and seventh with a .283 average against opposing batters. In conference play, Chambers was even more dominant as she finished with a CIAA-best 0.33 earned run average and 67 strikeouts while ranking fourth with a .213 opposing batting average. Her seven wins against CIAA competition were the most among starting pitchers.



Alyssa Cloutier of Bowie State University earned CIAA Rookie of the Year honors after an impressive freshman campaign in which she finished top 10 in the conference with a .405 batting average and 32 hits while ranking second with a .525 on-base percentage. The Derwood, MD native also led the CIAA with 51 runs scored and 35 stolen bases while finishing with a league-high 20 walks. As a defender, the 5-1 outfielder registered 29 putouts with a .906 fielding percentage.



Jose Gonzalez of Claflin University was named CIAA Coach of the Year. In his first season at the helm, Gonzalez led the Panthers to a 15-1 conference record during the regular season and their second CIAA Southern Division title in as many seasons. Gonzalez and the Lady Panthers earned the top overall seed in the upcoming 2022 CIAA Softball Championship (May 3-7).



Claflin led the conference with seven all-CIAA selections followed by Bowie State with six as well as Virginia State and Elizabeth City State with three each. Bowie State led the way with four selections on the All-Rookie team followed by Virginia State and Lincoln (PA) with two apiece.



For more information about the CIAA, visit www.theciaa.com or follow the conference on social media via Facebook (The CIAA), Twitter (@CIAAForLife), and Instagram (@CIAASports).



2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL FIRST TEAM



Pitcher Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin

Catcher Marion Goins, Claflin

First Base Alexandria Beavers, Claflin

Second Base Zeta Brown, Elizabeth City State

Third Base Samantha Cunningham, Virginia State

Shortstop Moya Jones, Johnson C. Smith

Outfield Shanya Gordon, Bowie State

Outfield Brenay Howard, Claflin

Outfield Alleshia Pullen, Winston-Salem State

Designated Player Jaelyn Jackson, Claflin

Utility Player Evelyn Buehlman, Bowie State



2022 ALL-CIAA SOFTBALL SECOND TEAM



Pitcher Alaijah Pratt, Virginia State

Catcher Isabel Mugaas, Elizabeth City State

First Base Brittany Brewer, Bowie State

Second Base Saniya Jones, Bowie State

Third Base Kayla Evans, Bowie State

Shortstop Sikia Korneagy, Elizabeth City State

Outfield Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State

Outfield Dominique Mulero, Virginia Union

Outfield Kennedy Baskerville, Claflin

Designated Player Macy Beville, Virginia State

Utility Player Shaniya Thomas, Claflin



2022 CIAA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM



Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State

Saniya Jones, Bowie State

Brittany Brewer, Bowie State

Kayla Evans, Bowie State

Kennedy Baskerville, Claflin

Alaijah Pratt, Virginia State

Desmyn Owens, Virginia State

Irlynn Richardson, Lincoln (PA)

MacKienzee Rasheed, Lincoln (PA)



Player of the Year – Evelyn Buehlman, Bowie State



Pitcher of the Year – Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin



Rookie of the Year – Alyssa Cloutier, Bowie State



Coach of the Year – Jose Gonzalez, Claflin