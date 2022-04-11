CIAA Announces 2022 Softball Weekly Honors #6

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For the games April 10, 2022

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#18 Arianna Burford, Virginia Union

(Jr, IF – Virginia Beach, VA)





Buford registered a .615 batting average and 1.230 slugging, going 8-for-13 with two doubles and two home runs over four games. The junior from Virginia Beach, VA drove in eight runs, including six in VUU’s second game against Lincoln, and scored five more to help the Panthers to a 2-2 record on the week, keeping them just a game out of first place in the CIAA Northern Division

FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK





#10 Shaniya Thomas, Claflin

(Sr, P – Jefferson, SC)





Thomas earns back-to-back weekly pitching honors after going 2-0 in two starts over the weekend. The Jefferson, SC native struck out 21 batters and walking just two while giving up just three hits and one earned run. Thomas finished with a 0.58 ERA for the week while registering her sixth and seventh wins of the season, helping the Panthers to a 4-0 record overall with sweeps of Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone.



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#12 Marion Goins, Claflin

(Sr, C – Ramseur, NC)





Goins recorded 27 putouts and two assists with no errors, finishing with a 1.000 fielding percentage over four games. The senior catcher also caught a base runner stealing in the Panthers win over Livingstone. Offensively, Goings added five hits, including a pair of doubles, to help Claflin finish 4-0 on the week and remain unbeaten in conference play (12-0).