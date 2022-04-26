CIAA Announces 2022 Softball Weekly Honors #8

By: Ben Baxter

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For the games April 24, 2022

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#11 Alleshia Pullen, Winston-Salem State

(Sr, OF – Baltimore, MD)





Pullen earned her second straight weekly honor by going six-of-13 from the plate with three home runs, including two in the opening game against Saint Augustine’s, along with six runs batted in. The Baltimore, MD native finished with a .462 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, and an impressive 1.231 slugging percentage while also scoring fours to help the Rams to a 2-2 record on the week with a pair of wins over conference foe Saint Augustine’s.



FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK





#42 Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin

(Sr, P – Rock Hill, SC)





Chambers continued her impressive showing this season, going 2-0 in two appearances against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State this past week. The senior right-hander pitched 11 total innings and finished with 19 strikeouts and just three walks. Chambers finished with an earned run average of 0.64 after giving up just one earned run over two games and helped the Panthers clinch the CIAA Southern Division. The Rock Hill, SC native currently leads the CIAA with 98 strikeouts on the season.



FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#24 Teanna Davis, Winston-Salem State

(So, C – Chester, VA)





Davis tallied 19 putouts and two assists with just one error over four games, finishing with a .954 fielding percentage on the week. Offensively, the sophomore catcher also recorded five hits, driving in four runs and helping WSSU to a 2-2 record on the week.