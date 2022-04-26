Administration Events National Opinion Sports CIAA Announces 2022 Softball Weekly Honors #8 April 26, 2022April 26, 2022 K. Alston CIAA Softball Weekly Honors, Food Lion Defensive player of the year, Food Lion Rookie of the week, Food lion Women player of the week, HBCU Tweet By: Ben Baxter PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the games April 24, 2022 FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#11 Alleshia Pullen, Winston-Salem State(Sr, OF – Baltimore, MD)Pullen earned her second straight weekly honor by going six-of-13 from the plate with three home runs, including two in the opening game against Saint Augustine’s, along with six runs batted in. The Baltimore, MD native finished with a .462 batting average, .533 on-base percentage, and an impressive 1.231 slugging percentage while also scoring fours to help the Rams to a 2-2 record on the week with a pair of wins over conference foe Saint Augustine’s. FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK#42 Bre’Zhay Chambers, Claflin(Sr, P – Rock Hill, SC) Chambers continued her impressive showing this season, going 2-0 in two appearances against Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State this past week. The senior right-hander pitched 11 total innings and finished with 19 strikeouts and just three walks. Chambers finished with an earned run average of 0.64 after giving up just one earned run over two games and helped the Panthers clinch the CIAA Southern Division. The Rock Hill, SC native currently leads the CIAA with 98 strikeouts on the season. FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#24 Teanna Davis, Winston-Salem State(So, C – Chester, VA)Davis tallied 19 putouts and two assists with just one error over four games, finishing with a .954 fielding percentage on the week. Offensively, the sophomore catcher also recorded five hits, driving in four runs and helping WSSU to a 2-2 record on the week. FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#18 Rashonda Hart, Saint Augustine’s (Fr, UT – Nassau, Bahamas)Hart recorded five hits, including a double, in her nine appearances at the plate, finishing with a .556 batting average as well as a .667 slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Defensively, the Nassau, Bahamas native also contributed eight putouts with five assists and no errors to finish with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Tweet