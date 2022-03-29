CIAA Announces 2022 Tennis Weekly Honors #4

By: Ben Baxter

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending March 27, 2022





FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEK Dana Moreno, Shaw

(So, 5-8 – Entre Rios, Argentina)

Moreno helped the Shaw Bears to a 4-0 conference win over Livingstone by securing victories in both singles and doubles action. Playing in the #1 singles and doubles position, the Entre Rios, Argentina native won her individual match, 6-2, 6-2, while also teaming with Michelle Blaha to secure a 6-0 win for the Bears.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Ginger Johnson, Virginia State

(Fr, 5-8 – Hyattsville, MD)

Johnson helped lead VSU to a 4-2 win over Elizabeth City State to open their conference slate, winning her match as the #2 singles player by a score of 6-0, 6-0 over Juelle St. Clair. The freshman from Hyattsville, MD also partnered with teammate Ashleigh Charles to win the #1 doubles match, 6-2, over St. Clair and Andrea Nevola.