CIAA Announces 2022 Tennis Weekly Honors #7

By: Bem Baxter

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For the week ending April 17, 2022

FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEK





Chetna Kumari, Shaw

(Jr, 5-7 – Gurgaon, India)





Kumari finished the week 2-0 in singles play, helping the Lady Bears to wins over William Peace and North Carolina Wesleyan. The junior from Gurgaon, India defeated WPU’s Mya Sampson by a score of 6-0, 6-0 in #3 singles play and also bested NC Wesleyan’s Chandler Brice in #4 singles action, 6-1, 6-0.