Administration Events National Opinion Sports CIAA Announces 2022 Tennis Weekly Honors #7 April 19, 2022April 19, 2022 K. Alston CIAA, Food Lion Player of the week, Food Lion Rookie of the week, Tennis Weekly Honors Tweet By: Bem Baxter PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the week ending April 17, 2022 FOOD LION PLAYER OF THE WEEKChetna Kumari, Shaw(Jr, 5-7 – Gurgaon, India)Kumari finished the week 2-0 in singles play, helping the Lady Bears to wins over William Peace and North Carolina Wesleyan. The junior from Gurgaon, India defeated WPU’s Mya Sampson by a score of 6-0, 6-0 in #3 singles play and also bested NC Wesleyan’s Chandler Brice in #4 singles action, 6-1, 6-0. FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEKAnthonia Smith, Winston-Salem State(Fr, N/A – N/A)Smith earned a pair of singles win in two matches against Livingstone this past week, helping WSSU to wins of 4-1 and 6-1. The first-year player also picked up a doubles win in the first match against the Blue Bears while also putting up a strong effort against conference foe Johnson C. Smith. Tweet