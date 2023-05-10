CIAA Announces 2023 Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year

By: The CIAA

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its 2023 Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year, as voted by the CIAA Track & Field Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association. These outstanding student-athletes will be formally recognized tomorrow during the CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Winston-Salem State University freshman Malaysia Johnson was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Year and Saint Augustine’s University senior Kennedy Alexander was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Men’s Track Athlete of the Year was Saint Augustine’s University sophomore Sean Kalawan and Lincoln (Pa.) University senior Glenn Butler Jr. was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Year.



Johnson has earned NCAA Division II qualification in four events (100 Meters, 200 Meters, 400 Meters, and 4×400 Relays) and ranks in the top 3 in the CIAA the same four events, leading the conference in the 200 meters and 4×400 relays. In addition, her conference leading 200 Meter time of 23:68 ranks her 9th in the nation.



Alexander had another great outdoor season this year. She finished with three top-five finishes in the high jump. She finished fourth in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.63m (5’4.25”) at the Vertklasse Meeting. At the trojan relays, she finished second in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.66m (5’5.25”). During the Aggie classic, she finished third in the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.60m (5’3”). She was field athlete of the week for week five after her efforts at the trojan relays.

Kalawan has earned NCAA Division II qualification in two events (400 Meter Hurdles and 4×400 Relays) and his 400 Meter Hurdle time of 51:45 ranks him eleventh in the nation. In addition, Kalawan ranks in the top 10 in the CIAA in four events, (110 Meter Hurdles, 400 Meter Hurdles, 400 Meters, and 4×400 Relays) and ranks in first in the conference in the 400 Meter Hurdles and 4×400 Relays while also ranking second in the 110 Meter Hurdles.

Butler achieved seven medals during the 2023 Outdoor season. He earned Gold twice in the Long Jump, once in the Triple Jump, and once in the High Jump. Butler earned Silver three times during the season, once at the Norfolk State Invitational, once at the Morgan State Legacy event, and the other at the West Chester Invitational. Other accolades for Butler include placing fourth in the High Jump at the Norfolk State Invitational and fifth in the 100m at the Charleston Southern Invitational.





