CIAA Announces 2023 Softball Weekly Honors #5

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK



For the games March 26, 2023

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#15 Sierra Crocker, Winston-Salem State

(Jr., P/INF- Shelby, NC)

Sierra had a great week for the Rams playing third base and in the circle. In the circle for both games she pitched a total of 5.2 innings with five strikeouts. She earned the save in the first game and started the second game for the Rams. While hitting for the Rams she had two runs on three hits, one triple, one home run, and five RBIs. She also recorded two assists.F

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#19 Ellianna Henneburg, Bowie State

(So., C – Ellicott City, MD)

Solid for the Bulldogs as its starting catcher, combined for 20 putouts this week in the Bulldogs sweep over Washington Adventist and Lincoln (PA). Henneburg was perfect in all four games including game-high 9-for-9 against WAU during game one.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#23 Trinity Mizelle, Bowie State

(Fr., OF – Woodbridge, VA)

Mizelle averaged .417 at the plate last week for the Bulldogs 4-0 week. The freshman combined for five total hits including against three against Washington Adventist (Mar. 30) while tacking on five stolen bases. Additionally, Mizelle grabbed five putouts at the left field position.

