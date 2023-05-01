CIAA Announces 2023 Softball Weekly Honors #8

By: CIAA Communications Department

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#5 Aseyah Alexander, Bowie State

(Grad., SS- Silver Spring, MD)

Alexander and the division leading Bulldogs recorded a 2-2 record for the week, and she averaged a .600 Batting Average that included 15 At Bats. Alexander accounted for five runs, nine hits and four RBI.

FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK

#14 Lindsey George, Bowie State

(So., P- Fayetteville, GA)

Sophomore Lindsey George was dominant on Friday afternoon, striking out nine Shaw hitters over seven innings of work to help lead the Bowie State Bulldogs over the Lady Bears 10-3 . In addition to her nine strikeouts, George (10-5) went seven innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on five hits and walking four.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#3 Maisie Spivey, Virginia State

(Jr.,C/UT – Henrico, VA)

Maisie Spivey recorded a season-high of 14 putouts, 2 hits, and 1 run against ECSU. She totaled 25 putouts this week. Fielding1.000 in 3 of 4 games.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#2 Aniyah Jackson, Winston-Salem State

(Fr., C – West End, NC)

Aniyah had a great week for the Rams helping them sweep St. Augustine’s with an 18-2 and 15-2 victory. In game one she went 3-for-3 with one triple and five RBIs. In game two, she went 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored.