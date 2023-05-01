CIAA Announces 2023 Softball Weekly Honors #8
By: CIAA Communications Department
FOOD LION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#5 Aseyah Alexander, Bowie State
(Grad., SS- Silver Spring, MD)
Alexander and the division leading Bulldogs recorded a 2-2 record for the week, and she averaged a .600 Batting Average that included 15 At Bats. Alexander accounted for five runs, nine hits and four RBI.
FOOD LION PITCHER OF THE WEEK
#14 Lindsey George, Bowie State
(So., P- Fayetteville, GA)
Sophomore Lindsey George was dominant on Friday afternoon, striking out nine Shaw hitters over seven innings of work to help lead the Bowie State Bulldogs over the Lady Bears 10-3 . In addition to her nine strikeouts, George (10-5) went seven innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on five hits and walking four.
FOOD LION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#3 Maisie Spivey, Virginia State
(Jr.,C/UT – Henrico, VA)
Maisie Spivey recorded a season-high of 14 putouts, 2 hits, and 1 run against ECSU. She totaled 25 putouts this week. Fielding1.000 in 3 of 4 games.
FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#2 Aniyah Jackson, Winston-Salem State
(Fr., C – West End, NC)
Aniyah had a great week for the Rams helping them sweep St. Augustine’s with an 18-2 and 15-2 victory. In game one she went 3-for-3 with one triple and five RBIs. In game two, she went 1-for-4 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored.