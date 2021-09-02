CIAA Announces COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy

CHARLOTTE – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces its COVID-19 game cancellation policy for the 2021-22 athletic season. The cancellation policy is as follows:

CIAA COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy (for conference seeding and ranking)

If a team cancels a conference contest due to being in COVID-19 protocol, it will result in a loss for cancelling team and a win for the team that is eligible and prepared to play.



If both teams are in COVID-19 protocol and mutually agree to cancel a conference contest, then it will result in a loss for both teams.



One attempted reschedule per cancelled contest will be permitted. In volleyball, all rescheduled games must be completed by Wednesday, November 10, 2021. In softball, all rescheduled games must be completed by Saturday, April 30, 2022. In tennis, all rescheduled games must be completed by Wednesday, April 20, 2022. In bowling, all rescheduled games must be completed by Sunday, March 20, 2022. In football, divisional champions will be determined by Saturday prior to the conference championship. Teams not in contention for the championship may schedule makeup games to be completed prior to the date of the conference championship game. For other sports, all rescheduled contests must be played prior to the conference championship.



Teams must meet the NCAA minimum for games played in order to qualify for conference and national postseason play



All non-conference cancellations will follow NCAA guidelines: Canceled contests will be considered “NO CONTEST”. Teams that experience sport sponsorship requirement issues due to COVID cancellations will have the opportunity to remedy through the NCAA waiver process.





