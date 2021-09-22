CIAA Announces Cross Country Weekly Honors #2

FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Caleb Patterson, Claflin University

(So, Columbia, SC)

Patterson posted a time of 6:21.6 in the men’s 8k at the 36th Winthrop/ADIDAS Cross Country Invitational, finishing 56th overall in a field that included several Division I teams and runners. He was the highest finishing CIAA runner at the event, which in addition to Claflin included conference members Johnson C. Smith and Winston-Salem State.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK

Tiarra Smith, Winston-Salem State University

(Fr, Greensboro, NC)

Smith finished 37th overall with a time of 21:50.6 in the women’s 5k at the 36th Winthrop/ADIDAS Cross Country Invitational. The freshman from Greensboro, NC was the highest-placing Division II runner overall in a Division I heavy field. Smith and the Rams finished as the top Division II team at the event, placing seventh overall.