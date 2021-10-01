CIAA Announces Cross Country Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK



Elijah Johnson, Virginia State University

(Fr, Brooklyn, NY)

Johnson finished third in the men’s 8k at the Virginia State Trojan XC Invite, running a personal-best 30:54.1 with a 6:13.00 mile split. Johnson and the Trojans finished first overall as a team in a field that featured four CIAA men’s cross country teams.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK



Vanessa Jones, Winston-Salem State University

(Fr, Winston-Salem, NC)

Jones ran a time of 21:08.4 in the women’s 5k at the 37th annual Greensboro Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. The freshman from Winston-Salem, NC was the top finisher among Division II runners and placed second overall while helping the Rams finish second overall as a team.