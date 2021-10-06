CIAA Announces Cross Country Weekly Honors #4
|FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Eric Thomas, Bowie State University
(Fr, Richmond, VA)
Thomas finished eighth overall in the men’s 8k at the Cedric Walker HBCU Challenge. The Richmond, VA native ran an average mile of 5:37.00, his fastest of the season thus far, and helped the Bulldogs finish third overall.
|FOOD LION WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Tiarra Smith, Winston-Salem State University
(Fr, Greensboro, NC
Smith finished fifth overall in the women’s 5k at the Cedric Walker HBCU Challenge, running an average mile of 6:39.5. The freshman from Greensboro, NC was the highest Division II finisher at the event, helping the Rams finish third overall.