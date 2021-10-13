CIAA Announces Cross Country Weekly Honors #5



FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEKCaleb Patterson, Claflin University

(So, Columbia, SC)





Patterson ran a time of 29:26.7 in the men’s 8k at the Royal XC Challenge with a 5:55.4 average mile. It was the fastest 8k of the season for the sophomore from Columbia, SC, shaving nearly 50 seconds off his previous season-best.