CIAA Announces Cross Country Weekly Honors #5
FOOD LION MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEKCaleb Patterson, Claflin University
(So, Columbia, SC)
Patterson ran a time of 29:26.7 in the men’s 8k at the Royal XC Challenge with a 5:55.4 average mile. It was the fastest 8k of the season for the sophomore from Columbia, SC, shaving nearly 50 seconds off his previous season-best.
FOOD LION WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEKMadison McDonald, Claflin University
(Fr, Brooklyn, NY)
McDonald led the Lady Panthers with a time of 21:23.6 in the women’s 5k at the Royals XC Challenge, finishing among the top 60 runners at the meet. She has been Claflin’s highest-placing women’s runner each of the past two meets.