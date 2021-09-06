CIAA Announces Football Weekly Honors #1

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK





#70 Greg Brooks, Fayetteville State

(Gr, OL – Walkertown, NC)





Brooks was at the center of an offensive line that helped lead the Broncos to 415 yards of total offense, including 229 yards on the ground. Behind Brooks and the rest of the OL unit, the FSU offense scored six touchdowns on their way to defeating Elizabeth City State, 47-6, in the Down East Viking Football Classic.







FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK





#9 K’hari Lane, Fayetteville State

(Sr, QB – Oglethorpe, GA)





In his FSU debut, Lane completed 12 of 17 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, including a 13-yard strike to Tyeous Sharpe to cap off the longest scoring drive of the game (10 plays, 69 yards). The Oglethorpe, GA native was the CIAA’s most efficient passer for the week with a 184.6 rating and ran for a touchdown as he helped lead the Broncos to a 47-6 win over ECSU in the Down East Viking Football Classic.





FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK





#17 Charles Hall, Virginia Union

(Jr, WR – Trenton, NJ)





Hall had a huge game against FCS-DI Hampton with six catches for 182 yards, including a 83-yard pass from quarterback Khalid Morris. The junior from Trenton, NJ also hauled in a 39-yard touchdown pass from teammate Jaden Reavis.





FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK





#34 Jaylon Boyd, Chowan

(RS Fr, RB – Columbia, SC)





Boyd ran for 70 yards on 20 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. The redshirt freshman also ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime to help the Hawks defeat Mars Hill 30-24.







FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK





#2 Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

(Sr, DB – Fayetteville, NC)





Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown in the Broncos 47-6 win over Elizabeth City State. The 6-3 senior also tallied five tackles, including four solo stops, and helped the FSU defense hold the Vikings to just 101 yards of total offense.







FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK





#15 Jalen Burton, Chowan

(RS Fr, LB – Norfolk, VA)





Burton totaled a team-high 10 tackles with two solos and a half sack in Chowan’s 30-24 win over Mars Hill. The Norfolk, VA native also had one QB hurry and helped the Hawks defense hold off the Lions in overtime to help seal the game.







FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK





#8 Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

(Sr, DL – Cayce, SC)





James started off his senior season in a big way with a team-high 11 tackles, including four solos, and six tackles for loss. The All-CIAA defender also registered three sacks and helped lead a Bronco defense that held ECSU to just 101 yards of total offense, including minus-4 yards on the ground.



FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#23 Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State

(Jr, KR/PR/WR – Ahoskie, NC)





Riddick returned five kickoffs against Fayetteville State for 137 yards, including a 61-yarder late in the fourth quarter. The All-CIAA returner also scored the Vikings only points of the game on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kevin Caldwell.

