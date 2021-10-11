CIAA Announces Football Weekly Honors #6

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#79 Zachary Wilcox, Virginia State

(Sr, OL – Goldsboro, NC)

Wilcox helped the VSU offense put up 459 yards of total offense, including 174 yards on the ground, and a season-high 35 points in their win over Elizabeth City State. The Trojans averaged 6.7 yards per play on offense while totaling 22 first downs.

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#3 Cameron Lewis, Winston-Salem State

(Jr, QB – Atlanta, GA)

Lewis completed 13 of 24 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, including a 30-yarder to Antjuan Collins. The junior from Atlanta, GA also ran for 40 yards and a score in WSSU’s 26-12 win over Johnson C. Smith.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#17 Charles Hall, Virginia Union

(Jr, WR – Trenton, NJ)

Hall caught five passes for 112 yards with two touchdowns in VUU’s 32-0 win over Lincoln (PA). It was the Trenton, NJ native’s third game over 100 yards receiving this season, averaging a league-best 97.4 yards per game.

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#26 Tecorey Tutson, Livingstone

(Sr, RB – Coral Gables, FL)

Tutson had a game-high 76 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown while also leading the team with 34 yards receiving and another score to help Livingstone to a 21-7 win over Saint Augustine’s.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#4 Jordan Carter, Bowie State

(So, DB – Bryans Road, MD)

Carter led the Bowie State secondary with seven total tackles, including six solos. The sophomore defensive back helped the Bulldog defense hold #24 Chowan, one of the top offenses in the country, to just 69 yards passing as they defeated the Hawks, 14-3.

FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#35 Wesley Bowers, Fayetteville State

(Gr, LB – Fort Washington, MD)

Bowers totaled nine tackles, including six solos and a tackle for loss, in Bowie State’s 14-3 win over #24 Chowan. The Fort Washington, MD native also registered two quarterback hurries as the BSU defense held the Hawks to a season-low 167 yards of total offense.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#10 Jonathan Ross, Bowie State

(So, DL – Waldorf, MD)

Ross was a dominant for Bowie State as he totaled a team-high nine tackles, including seven solos, with five and a half tackles for loss that included a sack in their 14-3 win over #24 Chowan. The redshirt sophomore tallied a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries as the BSU defense held the high-powered Hawks offense to a season-low 167 yards of total offense and just three points.

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#40 Elton Andrew, Fayetteville State

(Jr, K/P – Salemburg, NC)

Andrew earns his second straight weekly honors after nailing a game-winning 43-yard field goal in FSU’s 15-12 win over division rival Shaw. The Salemburg, NC native also stepped in to handle punting duties for the injured Jacob Young and totaled four punts for 161 yards with one inside the 20, averaging 40.2 yards per punt. Andrew also averaged over 60 yards on four kickoffs with one touchback.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#85 Antjuan Collins, Winston-Salem State

(Fr, WR – Charlotte, NC)

Collins helped WSSU to a 26-12 win after catching seven passes for a game-high 126 yards and a touchdown, averaging 18 yards per catch for the game. The Charlotte, NC native ranks among the conference leaders in both yards per game and catches per game.