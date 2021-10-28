CIAA Announces Football Weekly Honors #8

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#53 Quinton Bobo, Bowie State

(Jr, OL – White Plains, MD)

Bobo and the BSU offensive line paved the way for 394 yards of total offense, including 282 yards on the ground. The Bulldog offense scored 27 points, averaged nearly six yards per play, and registered 20 first downs in their win against Virginia Union, their 18th consecutive conference win dating back to 2018.

FOOD LION QUARTERBACK OF THE WEEK

#18 Bryce Witt, Chowan

(Sr, QB – Sutherland, VA)

Witt completed 26 of 35 passes for program-record 474 yards and rushed for 38 yards against Elizabeth City State. The senior signal caller also threw four touchdowns, increasing his total to a CIAA-best 25 passing touchdowns on the season.

FOOD LION RECEIVER OF THE WEEK

#1 Imeek Watkins, Chowan

(Sr, WR – Wilmington, NC)

Watkins caught 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns against Elizabeth City State, averaging 15.7 yards per catch. The senior from Wilmington, NC is tied for the league lead with eight receiving touchdowns on the season.

FOOD LION OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#6 Calil Wilkins, Bowie State

(Sr, RB – Temple Hills, MD)

Wilkins carried 19 times for a season-high 134 yards and a touchdown. The Temple Hills, MD native also caught three passes for 29 yards, including a five-yard touchdown pass from Ja’rome Johnson, in #14 Bowie State’s 27-7 win over Virginia Union.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

#10 Kymon Pope, Virginia State

(Fr, DB – Dinwiddie, VA)

Pope registered 11 total tackles, including nine solo stops, and two sacks in Virginia State’s 23-3 win over Lincoln (PA). The freshman from Dinwiddie, VA also recorded an interception, returning it for 15 yards, and helped the VSU defense hold the Lions to just 177 yards of total offense.

FOOD LION LINEBACKER OF THE WEEK

#34 Devon Hunt, Shaw

(Sr, LB – Hamlet, NC)

Hunt tallied a game-high 10 total tackles (seven solos) that included two tackles for loss in Shaw’s 20-14 win over Johnson C. Smith. The senior from Hamlet, NC leads the CIAA with 70 total tackles on the season, averaging nearly nine stops per game.

FOOD LION DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

#8 Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

(Gr, DL – Cayce, SC)

James earns his second straight weekly honor after finishing with a game-high 11 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Cayce, SC native also forced two fumbles in the Broncos 40-12 win over Saint Augustine’s

FOOD LION SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#23 Zion Riddick, Elizabeth City State

(Jr, KR/WR – Ahoskie, NC)

Riddick totaled 215 all-purpose yards for Elizabeth City State, including 131 kickoff return yards. The Ahoskie, NC native also caught two critical touchdowns, finishing with 84 receiving yards, and set up ECSU’s first touchdown of the game with an 80-yard return on the opening kickoff in their 32-28 win over Chowan. Riddick leads the CIAA with 633 kickoff return yards on the season.

FOOD LION ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#17 DeAndre Proctor, Saint Augustine’s

(Fr, QB/WR – Elizabeth City, NC)

In his first collegiate start at quarterback, Proctor threw for 167 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 64 yards on 12 attempts and another score. The Elizabeth City, NC native also saw action at wide receiver, his primary position most of the season, and caught one pass for 12 yards.