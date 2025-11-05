CIAA Announces Inaugural Men’s Soccer Cup Championship

Charlotte, NC. – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®) proudly announces the inaugural CIAA Men’s Soccer Cup Championship, featuring Virginia State University and Shaw University. The match will take place today, November 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST, hosted by Virginia State University in Ettrick, Virginia.

The newly established CIAA Men’s Soccer Cup represents the conference’s continued commitment to expanding opportunities and recognition for student-athletes across its member institutions. While not a sponsored championship, the Cup will serve as a showcase of the growing competitiveness and talent within CIAA men’s soccer.

“We’re proud to see our men’s soccer programs continuing to grow and compete,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. “This inaugural Cup reflects our institutions’ commitment to the student-athlete experience and our shared vision to keep raising the standard for CIAA sports across every field of play.”