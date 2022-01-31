CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #10









FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#11 Jalen Seegars, Fayetteville State

(Sr, 6-5 Guard – Greensboro, NC)





Seegars was an effective two-way player for the Broncos this week, registering 18 rebounds (14 defensive boards), seven blocks, and a steal over three games. Offensively, the 6-5 senior guard averaged 17.6 points per game and totaling five assists on the week to help FSU to a 3-0 record with wins over Virginia Union, Claflin, and Saint Augustine’s. Seegars and the Broncos are in the midst of a four-game winning streak where he’s averaging over 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game.