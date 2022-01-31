CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #10
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
For the week ending January 30, 2022
FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#15 Javonte Cooke, Winston-Salem State
(Sr, 6-6 Forward – Columbia, SC)
Cooke averaged 26.5 points and three assists while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 40 percent from three, over two games. The Columbia, SC native scored 29 points in WSSU’s division win over Johnson C. Smith while adding another 24 in the Rams victory over conference foe Livingstone. Cooke also totaled three steals, two rebounds, and a block on the week as WSSU finished with a 2-0
FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#11 Jalen Seegars, Fayetteville State
(Sr, 6-5 Guard – Greensboro, NC)
Seegars was an effective two-way player for the Broncos this week, registering 18 rebounds (14 defensive boards), seven blocks, and a steal over three games. Offensively, the 6-5 senior guard averaged 17.6 points per game and totaling five assists on the week to help FSU to a 3-0 record with wins over Virginia Union, Claflin, and Saint Augustine’s. Seegars and the Broncos are in the midst of a four-game winning streak where he’s averaging over 18.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and two blocks per game.
FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#30 Jayden Beloti, Elizabeth City State
(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Apex, NC)
Beloti averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over two contests. The freshman from Apex, NC led the Vikings in scoring both games, including a career-high 19 points in their win over Virginia Union, while also totaling three assists and two steals on the week. Beloti nearly hit the 50-40-90 shooting threshold for the week, going 50 percent from the field (13-for-26), 40 percent from three (2-for-5), and 88 percent from the free throw line (7-of-8).
FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#3 Shaniya Jones, Johnson C. Smith
(Jr, 5-7 Guard – High Point, NC)
Jones averaged 17.3 points per game, including a career-high 32 points in JCSU’s win over Winston-Salem State, over three games. The 5-7 guard went 20-35 from the field (55 percent), including six of 11 from three (57 percent). Jones also totaled nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and a blocked shot on the week as the Golden Bulls finished with a 3-0 record, including wins over Claflin and Elizabeth City State in addition to WSSU.
FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#23 Rasheka Simmons, Fayetteville State
(Jr, 5-9 Forward – Reynolds, GA)
Simmons registered an impressive 13 steals over three games (4.3 per game) while grabbing 23 rebounds, including 16 defensive boards. Offensively, The junior from Reynolds, GA averaged 11.3 points per game on the week and posted her second double double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds against Saint Augustine’s. Simmons and the Lady Broncos finished with a 3-0 record for the week with wins over Virginia Union, Claflin, and Saint Augustine’s.
FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#1 Ciara Harris, Johnson C. Smith
(Fr, 5-8 Guard – Alexandria, VA)
Harris earns the CIAA’s top rookie honor for the second straight week after averaging 16 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over three contests. The freshman guard from Alexandria, VA shot 63 percent from both the field, 63 percent from three, and 81 percent from the foul line. Harris also tallied eight assists and three steals on the week, helping JCSU post three conference wins over Elizabeth City State, Claflin, and Winston-Salem State.