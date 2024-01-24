Featured Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #11 January 23, 2024January 23, 2024 HRMessenger Staff CIAA, CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Weekly Honors, HBCU News, HBCU sports Tweet Food Lion PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#24 Tahj Harding, Virginia Union (Jr., Guard- Lincoln Heights, OH)Harding had a team-high 28 points in VUU’s 54-44 win over Virginia State University in the 2024 Freedom Classic, held on Saturday, January 20, in Petersburg, Va. Harding hit 10 of 13 shots from the field, including three of four 3-pointers, and also had two blocked shots.Harding also scored 14 points against the University of Charleston on Monday, January 15, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va. FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#1 Zion Obanla, Claflin(Jr., Forward/Guard – Houston, TX) Zion led the way for the Panthers this past week. He totaled 39 points and 17 rebounds for the week. He opened the week with a 25-point, nine rebound effort to lead the team to a win over Livingstone. He also returned for 14 points with eight rebounds against Winston-Salem State. FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#15 Kevon Corley, Bowie State (Fr., Guard/Forward- Glenarden, MD) Corley recorded 10 points, four assists and one block against Lincoln (PA) Saturday. He was 4-of-10 from the field in 20 minutes of action. This was Corley’s second contest in the starting lineup this season! FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#1 Nya Morris, Claflin(Sr., Guard – Pittsburgh, PA)Nya has been the best overall player for the week for the Lady Panthers. For the week, she totaled 28 points, including 13 points against Livingstone. She added 15 points against Winston-Salem State. In addition to her own scoring, she added seven assists, including six assists against Livingstone. Defensively, she totaled 11 steals, including six against Livingstone and five against Winston-Salem State. FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#33 Destiny Coleman, Claflin(Grad., Forward- Columbia, S.C.)Destiny had a tremendous week for the Lady Panthers. For the week, she totaled eight blocks with four blocks each against Livingstone and Winston-Salem State. She also added 18 total rebounds. She recorded a double-double against Livingstone with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also added 11 points against Winston-Salem State. FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#14 La’Niya Simes, Winston-Salem State (Fr., Forward- Winston-Salem, N.C.)La’Niya helped the Rams go 1-1 this week. She recorded six points, three rebounds, three steals, and one assist for the week. She had a really big game against Bluefield, including going a perfect 1-of-1 from the three-point line and 2-of-5 from the field. Tweet