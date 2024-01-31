Featured Local Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #12 January 30, 2024January 30, 2024 HRMessenger Staff Athletics, CIAA, CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Weekly Honors, HBCU athletics, HBCU News Tweet Food Lion PLAYERS OF THE WEEK FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#4 Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State(Sr., Guard-Gibsonville, N.C.)In a career week for Jaylen, he helped the Rams go 1-1 for the week picking up a huge win against Shaw and scoring his 1,000 points against Fayetteville. For the week he totaled 43 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist. He also shot perfectly from the three-point range 1-for-1 against Shaw, 6-of-8 from the field, and 6-of-7 from the line. Against the Broncos he was 9-of-14 from the field. FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#0 Trent McIntyre, Shaw (Jr., Guard – Greensboro, N.C.) McIntyre continues to rank in the top half in the steals category. In two games this week, the junior guard totaled eight steals including a game-high five in the Bears blowout win over rival SAU Saturday. McIntyre also stuffed the stat sheet with six rebounds against SAU while collecting eight rebounds against WSSU earlier in the week. FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#44 Joshua Caine, Virginia Union(Fr., Forward/Center- Waldorf, MD) Virginia Union University’s Joshua Caine scored a career-high 24 points to lead VUU to a 76-60 win over Bluefield State University on Saturday, January 27, in Bluefield, W.V.Caine hit 12 of 14 shots from the field while also grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.Caine also scored 11 points apiece to lead VUU to a 70-48 win over Bowie State University on Wednesday, January 24, at Barco-Stevens Hall in Richmond, Va. FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#1 Nya Morris, Claflin(Sr., Guard – Pittsburgh, PA)Nya has continued her dominating play this week. She has been the driving force behind the team’s seven-win streak. This week, she scored 24 points with five rebounds with five assists at Saint Augustine’s. She returned for a dominating performance against Johnson C. Smith where she recorded a double-double 22 points with 10 rebounds. She also added three assists. FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#5 Zaniyyah Ross-Barnes, Shaw (Jr., Forward- Philadelphia, PA)The junior forward protected the rim this week for the Lady Bears collecting five blocks in each of Shaw’s games this week including one to seal the victory over rival SAU. Ross-Barnes also averaged just over 10.5 rebounds per game this week finishing with two double doubles. FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#14 La’Niya Simes, Winston-Salem State (Fr., Forward- Winston-Salem, N.C.)La’Niya once again had a solid week for the Rams. She finished the week with a total of 12 points, 9 nine rebounds including a season-high seven rebounds against Fayetteville, and also was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line against the Broncos. Tweet