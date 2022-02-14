Administration Events National Opinion Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #12 February 14, 2022February 14, 2022 K. Alston CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Weekly Honors, Food lion Men's Player of the week, Food lion Women player of the week, HBCU Tweet #35 Robert Osborne, Virginia Union(Jr, 6-5 Forward – Richmond, VA) Osborne averaged 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over three games, including a 26-point, five-rebound performance against Lincoln (PA). The 6-5 forward from Richmond, VA also totaled seven assists, two steals, and a block as the Panthers finished with a 3-0 record to remain atop the CIAA Northern Division. #35 Robert Osborne, Virginia Union(Jr, 6-5 Forward – Richmond, VA) Osborne averaged 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over three games, including a 26-point, five-rebound performance against Lincoln (PA). The 6-5 forward from Richmond, VA also totaled seven assists, two steals, and a block as the Panthers finished with a 3-0 record to remain atop the CIAA Northern Division. FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK #30 Jayden Beloti, Elizabeth City State(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Apex, NC) Beloti is the CIAA’s top rookie for the third straight week after averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games. The Apex, NC native put up a team-hight 16 points, 8 rebounds, six assists, and six blocks against Lincoln as well as 17 points in the Vikings win over Virginia State. #35 Robert Osborne, Virginia Union(Jr, 6-5 Forward – Richmond, VA) Osborne averaged 17.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over three games, including a 26-point, five-rebound performance against Lincoln (PA). The 6-5 forward from Richmond, VA also totaled seven assists, two steals, and a block as the Panthers finished with a 3-0 record to remain atop the CIAA Northern Division. FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK #11 Ny Langley, Virginia Union(Jr, 5-10 Forward – Greenville, NC) Langley averaged 16.3 and 7.3 rebounds over three games that included 16 points and five rebounds in the Lady Panthers win over Bowie State. The junior forward also totaled four assists, four blocks, and a steal while shooting 52 percent from the field, including 50 percent from the three, for the week. FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK #24 Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State(Jr, 6-1 Forward – Raleigh, NC) Pitts is the top defender for the second straight week after blocking five shots and grabbing 26 rebounds, including 20 on the defensive end. The junior from Raleigh, NC recorded a double double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and a steal in ECSU’s win over Lincoln to move into the top spot of the CIAA Northern Division. FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#22 Lauren Banks, Saint Augustine’s(Fr, 5-11 Guard – Clinton, MD)Banks averaged 17 points over two games, including 24 points over Johnson C. Smith. The first year player from Clinton, MD put up 10 points and three rebounds in the Lady Falcons win over Claflin. Banks tallied two assists and two steals for the week while shooting 46 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Tweet