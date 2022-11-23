CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #2

By: CIAA

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Bryson Dennis, Claflin

(Jr., 6-1 Guard – Snellville, GA)

Bryson Dennis totaled 40 points on 52 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc, helping the Panthers to a 3-0 start last week. The junior also tallied 11 assists and eight rebounds. In the season-opening 89-61 win over Allen, the Snellville, GA native scored a game-high 19 points on six-of-eight shooting from the field and three-of-five from deep while adding four rebounds, four assists, and a steal. On the road against Mars Hill, the guard scored 12 points on four-of-six shooting in the 88-79 win. In the 109-59 victory over Morris, Dennis added nine points, four assists, two blocks, and a steal.

FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#24 Amadou Faye, Elizabeth City State

(So., 6-11 Forward – Dakar, Senegal)

Amadou Faye had five blocks, five rebounds, five points, and a steal in a 65-61 win over Chowan last week. The sophomore was dominant late in the second half, recording three consecutive blocks as the Vikings stormed back from a 60-55 deficit to tie the game at 60-60. In the loss against Charleston (WV), the sophomore added seven points, six rebounds, and a block.



FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#5 Ezekiel Cannedy, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr, 6-2 Guard – Kings Mountain, NC)Ezekiel Cannedy scored 24 points over two games in the Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off Classic. The freshman scored 11 points on four-of-eight shooting with four rebounds in the game against Xavier (LA) and he added 13 points versus Clark Atlanta.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#25 Makenzie Pollard, Shaw

(Sr., 5-9 Guard – Baltimore, MD)

In two games last week, Makenzie Pollard recorded totals of 35 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists. In the 60-49 win over Kentucky State, the guard had 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists. The senior led the team with 18 points in a loss to Catawba, plus four rebounds and three assists. The Baltimore, MD native shot 50 percent (four-of-eight) from three in the game versus the Indians.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Lauren Scott, Claflin

(So., 5-8 Guard – Columbia, SC)

Lauren Scott averaged 13 points, 7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and three steals in two wins last week. In the 79-69 North Greenville win, the sophomore had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Versus Morris, the Columbia, SC native had six points, seven boards, six assists, and four steals.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#2 Kayiona Willis, Lincoln (PA)

(r-Fr, 5-3 Guard – Detroit, MI)

In her first start of the season, Kayiona Willis finished the game with 13 points, four steals, and two assists in a win over a preseason-ranked Charleston (WV). The four steals from the Detroit, MI native were a game-high.