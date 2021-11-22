CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #2



FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#11 Francis “BJ” Fitzgerald, Virginia State

(Jr, 6-6 Guard – Danville, VA)





Fitzgerald averaged 26 points and six rebounds over two games this past week, including a 31-point performance in VSU’s 99-95 win over Mount Olive. The 6-6 guard also totaled two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot while shooting 57 percent from the field and 89 percent from the free throw line, helping the Trojans to a 1-1 record.







FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#5 Zahrion Blue, Lincoln (PA)

(Jr, 6-4 Guard – Princeton, NJ)





Blue registered 12 defensive rebounds (20 total), four steals, and one block over two games. The Princeton, NJ native’s defensive prowess was on full display against Holy Family as he led the effort against leading scorer Manny Toha (24.5 ppg), holding him just four points in LU’s 77-58 win over Tigers. Offensively, Blue also averaged 21.5 points per game in two contests, helping Lincoln finish with a 1-1 record for the week.





FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK





#30 Jayden Beloti, Elizabeth City State

(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Apex, NC)





Beloti poured in a team-high 18 points in ECSU’s only contest of the week, connecting on eight of 11 attempts (73 percent). The Apex, NC native also grabbed three rebounds against Charleston (WV).





FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#15 Talanya Hutton, Bowie State

(Sr, 6-3 Foward – Seat Pleasant, MD)





Hutton averaged 16 points and six rebounds in Bowie State’s two games this past week, including 14-point, eight-rebound performance in the Bulldogs 52-44 win over Wilmington (DE). The 6-3 senior shot 42 percent from the field while totaling four steals, two assists, and one block for the week.







FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#20 Jada Swafford, Saint Augustine’s

(Sr, 5-8 Guard – Alexandria, LA)





In just 28 combined minutes, Swafford tallied nine steals (4.5 steals per game) along with three defensive rebounds in Saint Augustine’s two wins over William Peace and Virginia-Lynchburg. The 5-8 guard also totaled 15 points, including a season-high 13 against UVL, while helping the Lady Falcons hold their opponents to 53 points per game and 38 percent shooting for the week.

