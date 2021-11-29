Administration Events National Sports 

CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union
(Jr, 6-7 Forward – Suffolk, VA)

Wright averaged nearly a double-double with 9.6 points and 11.3 rebounds, including 15-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Winston-Salem State in the championship game of the inaugural CP3 HBCU Tip-Off Challenge. The 6-7 junior forward also averaged two blocks per game on the week while totaling two assists and two steals as the Panthers finished 3-0 with non-conference wins over WSSU, Fayetteville State, and West Virginia State. Wright leads the league at 10.2 rebounds per game on the season.

FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#5 Shykeef Daniels, Elizabeth City State
(Sr, 6-4 Forward – Greenville, NC) 

In their only game of the week, Daniels totaled eight rebounds, including six on the defensive end, while leading ECSU with four blocks and three steals in their 74-61 win over Chowan. Offensively, the 6-4 senior from Greenville, NC also finished with a team-high 17 points. Daniels’ four-block performance is an individual single-game high in the CIAA so far this season. 



FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

#10 Caleb Simmons, Shaw
(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Newburgh, NY)
Simmons delivered a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds along with two blocks, two assists, and a steal in Shaw’s 78-71 win over Morris. The 6-4 guard shot nearly 78 percent from the field (7-of-9) and went four-for-four from the free throw line. 

FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#0 Bryanna Brown, Lincoln (PA)
(Sr, 5-9 Guard/Forward – New York, NY)
Brown averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in Lincoln’s two games this past week, including recording her first career double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-68 win over Charleston (WV). The New York City native also tallied five assists and five steals while shooting 44 percent from three and going 14-for-14 from the free throw line as the Lions finished 2-0 for the week. 


FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#2 Tirenique Broadwater, Elizabeth City State
(Sr, 5-7 Forward – Rochester, NY)
Broadwater grabbed 23 rebounds, including 14 defensive boards, and contributed three blocks and two steals for the Vikings. The senior forward also contributed 23 points on offense, averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as ECSU finished 2-0 for the week with non-conference wins over Mid-Atlantic Christian and Fayetteville State. 

FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#30 Katerra Myers, Bowie State 
(RS Fr, 5-8 Guard – Burtonsville, MD)
Myers posted 17 points and 14 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 64-62 win over Golden Beacom, their only game of the week. The Burtonsville, MD native also added two assists and one steal in 31 minutes of action. 