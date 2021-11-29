CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #3

#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union (Jr, 6-7 Forward – Suffolk, VA)
Wright averaged nearly a double-double with 9.6 points and 11.3 rebounds, including 15-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Winston-Salem State in the championship game of the inaugural CP3 HBCU Tip-Off Challenge. The 6-7 junior forward also averaged two blocks per game on the week while totaling two assists and two steals as the Panthers finished 3-0 with non-conference wins over WSSU, Fayetteville State, and West Virginia State. Wright leads the league at 10.2 rebounds per game on the season.
FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#5 Shykeef Daniels, Elizabeth City State (Sr, 6-4 Forward – Greenville, NC)
In their only game of the week, Daniels totaled eight rebounds, including six on the defensive end, while leading ECSU with four blocks and three steals in their 74-61 win over Chowan. Offensively, the 6-4 senior from Greenville, NC also finished with a team-high 17 points. Daniels’ four-block performance is an individual single-game high in the CIAA so far this season.