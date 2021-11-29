CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #3

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

(Jr, 6-7 Forward – Suffolk, VA)

Wright averaged nearly a double-double with 9.6 points and 11.3 rebounds, including 15-point, 12-rebound performance in a win over Winston-Salem State in the championship game of the inaugural CP3 HBCU Tip-Off Challenge. The 6-7 junior forward also averaged two blocks per game on the week while totaling two assists and two steals as the Panthers finished 3-0 with non-conference wins over WSSU, Fayetteville State, and West Virginia State. Wright leads the league at 10.2 rebounds per game on the season.

FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#5 Shykeef Daniels, Elizabeth City State

(Sr, 6-4 Forward – Greenville, NC)

In their only game of the week, Daniels totaled eight rebounds, including six on the defensive end, while leading ECSU with four blocks and three steals in their 74-61 win over Chowan. Offensively, the 6-4 senior from Greenville, NC also finished with a team-high 17 points. Daniels’ four-block performance is an individual single-game high in the CIAA so far this season.





FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK



#10 Caleb Simmons, Shaw

(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Newburgh, NY)

Simmons delivered a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds along with two blocks, two assists, and a steal in Shaw’s 78-71 win over Morris. The 6-4 guard shot nearly 78 percent from the field (7-of-9) and went four-for-four from the free throw line.



FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Bryanna Brown, Lincoln (PA)

(Sr, 5-9 Guard/Forward – New York, NY)

Brown averaged 16 points and 6.5 rebounds in Lincoln’s two games this past week, including recording her first career double-double with 27 points and 11 rebounds in a 73-68 win over Charleston (WV). The New York City native also tallied five assists and five steals while shooting 44 percent from three and going 14-for-14 from the free throw line as the Lions finished 2-0 for the week.







FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#2 Tirenique Broadwater, Elizabeth City State

(Sr, 5-7 Forward – Rochester, NY)

Broadwater grabbed 23 rebounds, including 14 defensive boards, and contributed three blocks and two steals for the Vikings. The senior forward also contributed 23 points on offense, averaging a double-double with 11.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as ECSU finished 2-0 for the week with non-conference wins over Mid-Atlantic Christian and Fayetteville State.

