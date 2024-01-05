Featured Local Local News Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #4 January 4, 2024January 4, 2024 HRMessenger Staff CIAA, CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Weekly Honors, Food lion players of the week Tweet PLAYERS OF THE WEEK For the week ending December 3, 2023 FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#3 Jordan Hinds, Bluefield State (Jr., Guard- Tamarac, FL)On 11/29, Jordan Hinds had 18 points and 8 rebounds and one steal. On 12/2 Jordan Hinds had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assist with 0 turnovers, and 2 steals. FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#14 Tremere Brown, Virginia State (Jr., Forward -Phenix City, AL )Brown ended this week with four blocks, three against St. Augustine’s and three steals. He also brought down 10 defensive rebounds out of his 15 total rebounds. Food Lion Men’s Rookie Of The Week #15 Kevon Corley, Bowie State (Fr., Guard-Glenarden, MD) Scored nine points on 4-5 shooting to go along with two blocks and an assist in the Bulldogs win over Cheyney. Corley contributed those efforts off the bench in 14 minutes of action. FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#1 Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State (Sr., Guard- Havelock, NC)In two wins this week, Aniylah had 16 points in one game and 27 points in the other. Aniylah also had 7 steals and 6 steals in those games. FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#23 Alexyss Newman, Bluefield State(Jr., Forward – Goodyear, AZ)Alexyss Newman continued her stellar play by helping the Big Blue secure three road wins in one week. At UVA-Wise Alexyss scored 22pts , grab 10 rebounds, collected 6 steals and added 2 assists. At Lee’s McRae she would go 4-5 from the field, 2-2 from the 3pt line with 12 points, 2 steals and 1 rebound before battling fouls trouble. On Saturday vs. Wilmington, Alexyss would tie her career high in points and rebounds in the second consecutive week. She added 31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 steals to help lead the Big Blue over Wilmington. FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#12 Jada Jackson, St. Augustine’s(Fr.,Guard- Hampton, VA)Jada had a break out game contributing a season high 11 points on 5/6 shooting. She also added 2 assists and a steal in just 11 minutes of play. Tweet