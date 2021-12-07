CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #4



FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#3 Cress Worthy, Fayetteville State

(Jr, 6-2 Guard – Gastonia, NC)





Worthy averaged 25.5 points and five rebounds per game in two contests, including a career-high 28 points in a non-conference win over Virginia State. The junior guard also totaled seven assists and three steals while shooting 50 percent from the field and 54 percent from three (7-for-13).







FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

(Jr, 6-7 Foward – Suffolk, VA)





Wright totaled 14 rebounds, including nine defensive boards, and a steal over two games. Offensively, the Suffolk, VA native averaged 10.5 points while helping the Panthers to a 1-1 record with their win coming against Salem University.





FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK





#10 Brian Keith, Jr., Saint Augustine’s

(Fr, 6-0 Guard – Raleigh, NC)





Keith totaled nine points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist over two games. The Raleigh, NC native put up five points and four rebounds in the Falcons win over Bluefield State.





FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#0 Amaya Tucker, Winston-Salem State

(So, 5-6 Guard – Winston-Salem, NC)





In WSSU’s lone game of the week, Tucker scored 22 points with five rebounds and four assists in the Rams 93-90 win over Salem University. The sophomore guard went 7-for-12 from the field, including 2-for-4 from three, and registered a steal in 35 minutes.





FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#4 Valerie Samuel, Virginia State

(Jr, 5-4 Guard – Brewton, AL)





Samuel totaled 19 rebounds, including 16 defensive boards, and four steals over two games. A native of Brewton, AL, Samuel also tallied 16 points and 11 assists on the offensive end to help the Trojans to a 2-0 record with wins over Virginia University-Lynchburg and Regent University.





