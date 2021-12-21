Administration Events National Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #5 December 21, 2021December 21, 2021 K. Alston CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Weekly Honors, Food Lion Defensive player of the year, Food Lion Men's Defensive Player of the week, Food lion Men's Player of the week, Food Lion Women Defensive Player of the week, Food lion Women player of the week Tweet FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#15 Dhashon Dyson, Saint Augustine’s (So, 6-1 Guard – Chicago, IL)Dyson averaged 21.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over three games, including a 28-point performance in a win over Virginia State as well as 26 points against Johnson & Wales. The sophomore guard also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds against USC Aiken while totaling eight assists and four steals on the week. Dyson shot 45 percent from the field that included 33 percent from the three-point line. FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#4 Alex Nunnally, Lincoln (PA)(Jr, 6-8 Forward – Washington, DC)Nunnally was efficient in his effort as he totaled 34 rebounds, including 17 defensive boards, and tallied one steal in just 58 minutes over three games. The Washington, DC native averaged a double-double with 10.6 points and 11.3 rebounds on the week, helping the Lions to a 3-0 record with wins over Cheney, Wilmington (DE), and Southern Connecticut State. FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#10 Bakir Cleveland, Lincoln (PA)(Fr, 6-5 Guard – Newark, NJ)Cleveland averaged 10 points and 3.3 rebounds over three games, including a 21-point performance in a win over Southern Connecticut State. The Newark, NJ native totaled five assists, three blocks, and one steal as the Lions finished 3-0 for the week. FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK#24 Jeana Weatherspoon, Lincoln (PA)(Jr, 5-10 Guard – Columbus, OH)Weatherspoon was pivotal in the Lions finishing 3-0 for the week, averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 58 percent from the field. The 5-10 junior guard posted her first double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Bloomfield and also registered two assists and a block for the week. FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK#23 Natalia Leaks, Virginia State(Sr, 5-9 Guard – Miramar, FL)Leaks totaled 12 rebounds that included 10 on the defensive end for the week while also registering five steals in a win over conference-foe Saint Augustine’s. Offensively, the senior from Miramar, FL also averaged 17.5 points, including a 22-point performance against Shepherd. FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK#4 Ciani Montgomery, Lincoln (PA)(Fr, 5-6 Guard – Philadelphia, PA)Montgomery averaged 9.3 points per game, including a 17-point output against Bloomfield, and shot 58 percent from the field while helping the Lions to a 3-0 record for the week. The Philadelphia, PA native also totaled five assists and four steals over three games as Lincoln (PA) defeated the University of the District of Columbia and Georgian Court along with Bloomfield. Tweet