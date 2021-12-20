CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #6



FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#5 Zahrion Blue, Lincoln (PA)

(Jr, 6-4 Forward – Princeton, NJ)





Blue averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over two games. The Princeton, NJ native delivered a 30-point, eight-rebound performance in a win against conference foe Johnson C. Smith and hit a pair of late-game free throws to help lift the Lions to a conference win over Winston-Salem State. Blue also totaled four steals on the week while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 88 percent from the free throw line, helping LU to a 2-0 record. The junior forward is currently top eight or better in the CIAA in scoring (19.0 ppg – second), rebounding (7.5 rpg – eighth), and assists (3.2 apg – fifth) on the season.







FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#20 Zion Cousins, Fayetteville State

(Gr, 6-9 Forward – Washington, DC)





Cousins totaled 26 rebounds, including 16 on defensive boards, and 12 blocked shots over two games. The 6-9 forward posted a season-high 16 rebounds and a CIAA-best eight blocks in a conference win over Virginia State. Offensively, the Washington, DC native also posted 12 total points on the week as the Broncos finished with a 2-0 record. Cousins is currently second in the league at 2.3 blocks per game and fifth at 8.3 rebounds per contest.





FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK



#30 Jayden Beloti, Elizabeth City State

(Fr, 6-4 Guard – Apex, NC)





Beloti averaged 13.3 points per game over three games. The 6-4 guard also totaled seven rebounds, five steals, four assists, and a blocked shot while shooting 65 percent from field and 90 percent from free throw to help ECSU to a 3-0 record on the week.





FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#0 Bryanna Brown, Lincoln (PA)

(Sr, 5-9 Guard – New York, NY)





Brown averaged 25.5 points and four rebounds per game over two games. The senior guard from New York City nearly hit the 40-50-90 shooter benchmark for the week after finishing 50 percent from the field, 37 percent from three, and 89 percent from the charity stripe. Brown also totaled three steals and two assists on the week while helping Lincoln to a 2-0 record. She currently leads the CIAA in both scoring (17.2 ppg) and free throw percentage (88.4 percent).







FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#2 Tirenique Broadwater, Elizabeth City State

(Sr, 5-7 Forward – Rochester, NY)





Broadwater earns her second defensive weekly honor this season after registering 10 defensive rebounds (13 total), six blocked shots, and four steals in ECSU’s two games. The Rochester, NY native also tallied 12 points on offense to help the Vikings to conference wins over Claflin and Saint Augustine’s.

