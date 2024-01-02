Featured Local News Sports 

CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #8

HRMessenger Staff ,

Food Lion Players of the week

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#11 Kendall Bynum, Virginia State 
(Jr., Guard- Chesapeake, VA)
Bynum scored 23 points while shooting 70% from the field and also bringing down four rebounds. He also gathered two steals.
FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#13 Tyler Foster, Fayetteville State 
(Sr., Guard – Baltimore, MD )
Tyler was instrumental on defense during the Newberry game. He secured 9 rebounds (2 offensive/7 defensive), 1 steal, and 1 block to help the Broncos in the win. His presence on the floor continues to threaten the opposing team as he can score offensively and read the opponent well.
FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#4 Morgan Graham, Fayetteville State 
(Jr., Forward- Raleigh, NC )
Morgan had 13 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a win against Davis & Elkins. 
FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
#1 Aniylah Bryant, Fayetteville State 
(Jr., Guard – Havelock, NC)
Aniylah had 6 steals and 6 rebounds in a win against Davis and Elkins.
FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
#24 Alexis Blake, Virginia State 
(Fr., Guard/Forward – Williamsburg, VA)
Blake scored three points, collected six rebounds, and had one steal.

