CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #8

PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the week ending January 16, 2021

FOOD LION MEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#35 Robert Osborne, Virginia Union

(Jr, 6-5 Forward – Richmond, VA)

Osborne averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest over two games. The 6-5 junior forward led all scorers with season-high 28 points and seven rebounds in the Panthers’ win over Claflin. Osborne shot 63 percent from the field while also totaling four assists and two steals for the week, helping VUU to wins over in-state rival Virginia State in addition to Claflin to remain undefeated in conference play.







FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#5 Shykeef Daniels, Elizabeth City State

(Sr, 6-4 Forward – Greenville, NC)





Daniels posted 18 rebounds, including 12 defensive boards, along with nine steals and two blocks over two games. The Greenville, NC native posted a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds against Shaw while his six steals against Winston-Salem State were the most by a CIAA player in a game this season.

FOOD LION MEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK





#5 Isaac Parson, Winston-Salem State

(Fr, 6-1 Guard – Kinston, NC)





Parson averaged 12.5 points and six rebounds to help lead WSSU to conference wins over Elizabeth City State and Saint Augustine’s. The 6-1 guard from Kinston, NC finished with a game-high eight rebounds in the Rams win over SAU. Parson was one of two WSSU players to score in double figures in both of their games this week while shooting 43 percent from three and nearly 40 percent from the field for the week.





FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#2 Shayla Sweeney, Virginia State

(Jr, 5-11 Guard – Pennsauken, NJ)

Sweeney averaged 18 points and seven rebounds over two games while shooting 55 percent from the field and 83 percent at the free throw line. The Pennsauken, NJ native posted a career-high 24 points, eight rebounds, and game-high two blocks in VSU’s overtime win over conference-foe Johnson C. Smith. In addition to JCSU, Sweeney and the Lady Trojans also defeated in-state conference rival Virginia Union to move their conference win total to five.



FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK





#24 Sireann Pitts, Elizabeth City State

(Jr, 6-1 Forward – Raleigh, NC)





Pitts posted 12 total rebounds, including 8 defensive boards, along with 10 blocks and a steal over ECSU’s two wins over Livingstone and Shaw. The junior from Raleigh, NC posted a game-high seven blocks against the Blue Bears. It was the second time Pitts has registered seven blocks in a game this season (West Virginia State), which is the most in a game by a CIAA player this season. Pitts leads the league at two blocked shots per game.







FOOD LION WOMEN’S ROOKIE OF THE WEEK





#00 Lauren Scott, Claflin

(Fr, 5-8 Guard – Columbia, SC)





Scott averaged 11.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in Claflin’s two games this week. The 5-8 guard from Columbia, SC led all scorers with 13 points in the Lady Panthers win over Livingstone. Scott shot 44 percent from the field, including 43 percent from three, while also totaling two assists on the week to help Claflin to a 2-0 record.



