CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors #9

PLAYERS OF THE WEEKFor the week ending January 23, 2022

#5 Zahrion Blue, Lincoln (PA)

(Jr, 6-4 Forward – Princeton, NJ)

Blue averaged 24 points and five rebounds per contest over two games. The 6-4 junior forward was efficient as a scorer, shooting 68 percent (17 for 25) from field that included 69 percent (11 for 16) from behind the arc, and tallied five assists and one steal for the week. Blue scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to lead the Lions to a 67-57 win over Elizabeth City State. The junior forward is currently the CIAA’s second leading scorer at 19.5 points per game.







FOOD LION MEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK



#20 Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union

(Jr, 6-7 Forward – Suffolk, VA)





Wright finished the week with 20 rebounds, including 10 defensive boards, along with five blocks and three steals in VUU’s three games this week. The 6-7 junior forward recorded his fifth double double of the season with a 16-point, 11-rebound performance against Bowie State as the Panthers finished with a 2-1 record on the week. Wright is tied for first among conference leaders at 8.3 rebounds per contest while ranking top three in blocked shots at 1.5 per game.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#0 Bryanna Brown, Lincoln (PA)

(Gr, 5-9 Guard – New York, NY)

Brown posted 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and three assists per game over two contests while shooting 42 percent (5-for-12) from three. The New York City native delivered a 16-point performance in LU’s win over Elizabeth City State followed by a game-high 19 points in a win over Virginia Union. Brown paces all CIAA scorers at 16.2 points per game on the season.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

#4 Morgan Graham, Fayetteville State

(Fr, 6-0 Forward – Raleigh, NC)

Graham registered eight blocks (four blocks per game) and four steals over two games to go along with nine total rebounds (five defensive). The Raleigh, NC led all defenders with four blocks each game while also scoring 19 points (9.5 per game) for the week, helping the Lady Broncos defeat conference foe Livingstone.