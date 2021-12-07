CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #1

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK



Jalen Jones, Livingstone

(Fr – Charlotte, NC)





Jones ran a provisional Division II qualifying time of 6.81 in the prelims of the 60 meters, followed by a 6.92 in the finals for a top five finish at the Visit Winston-Salem College Kickoff. The freshman sprinter also placed third at the event in the 200 meters with a time of 22.73.









FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK





Glenn Butler, Jr., Lincoln (PA)

(Jr – Greenburgh, NY)





Butler, Jr. posted an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark of 7.35m (24’1.5″) in the long jump, finishing second overall and posting the highest mark of any DII athlete in the event at the TCNJ Indoor Opener. The 2021 All-America performer was also a top five finisher in the triple jump with a mark of 11.85m (38’10.5″).



FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK



Glenda Jenkins, Virginia State

(Sr – Woodbridge, VA)





Jenkins won both the 60m and 200m at the KMS Opener with times of 7.90 and 25.75, respectively. The senior from Woodbridge, VA was also a member of VSU’s 4×400-meter relay team that finished first at the opener with a time of 4:08.15.

