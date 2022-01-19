CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #2



FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK





Warren Williams, Johnson C. Smith

(Fr – N/A)





Williams ran a NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time of 8.07 in the 60m hurdles, finishing first overall at the Mondo College Invitational. The freshman sprinter’s time is the ninth fastest in Division II this indoor season.















FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK





Jocolbi Morgan, Claflin

(Fr – Saint Petersburg, FL)





Morgan finished sixth overall at the Gamecock Opener with a mark of 6.99m (22’11.25″) in the long jump, posting the highest mark of any DII athlete in the event. The Saint Petersburg, FL native has the second-best mark in the CIAA this indoor season.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamani Johns, Lincoln (PA)

(Fr – Chester, PA)

Johns placed fifth overall in the 400m with a time of 58.23 at the HBCU Showcase, finishing as the top DII competitor in the event. The freshman from Chester, PA also ran a leg on the 4×400 meter relay team that finished sixth at the meet with a time of 4:08.96. Johns has a the top 400m time in the CIAA this indoor season at 57.77.

OOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kennedy Alexander, Winston-Salem State

(So – Charlotte, NC)

Alexander was the highest placing DII competitor in the high jump at the Gamecock Opener with a mark of 1.65m (5’5″), finishing second overall. The Charlotte, NC has the top two marks in the CIAA this indoor season, including an NCAA provisional qualifying mark (1.71m) from a previous meet.