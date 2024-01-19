Featured Sports Sports 

CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #3

Food Lion ATHLETES OF THE WEEK



FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Terrell Robinson, St. Augustine’s
(So. – Winston-Salem, NC)  

Terrell won the 60m race in a new meet record and the #2 ranked time in all of NCAA DII.  His time of 6.64 also qualifies him for nationals.  He is #1 in the CIAA by nearly 2 tenths of a second.




FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Atrell Williams, Virginia State 
(Jr. – Chesapeake, VA) 


Williams finished 1st and through a personal best against DIV I programs and broke the school indoor Shot-Put record with 16.20m (53’13/4)

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Kamani Johns, Lincoln (PA) 
(So. – Chester, PA)

Kamani Johns opened up with her first 400 meters of the indoor season and performed well at the HBCU Showcase finishing 2nd among all competitors. Kamani is currently ranked #1 in the CIAA in the 400m event with a performance of 57.13 from this past weekend. Kamani’s performance also puts her in the #1 spot for the region.


FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Lanyjah Gunter, St. Augustine’s
(Fr. – Wendell, NC)
 Lanyjah placed 3rd overall and 1st among DII jumpers in the long jump with a 5.43m mark which puts her 2nd in the CIAA. She also currently has the 2nd best triple jump in the CIAA as well.

