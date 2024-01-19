Featured Sports Sports CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #3 January 18, 2024January 18, 2024 HRMessenger Staff CIAA, CIAA Men's Women's Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors, HBCU sports, Weekly honors Tweet Food Lion ATHLETES OF THE WEEK FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEKTerrell Robinson, St. Augustine’s(So. – Winston-Salem, NC) Terrell won the 60m race in a new meet record and the #2 ranked time in all of NCAA DII. His time of 6.64 also qualifies him for nationals. He is #1 in the CIAA by nearly 2 tenths of a second. FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEKAtrell Williams, Virginia State (Jr. – Chesapeake, VA) Williams finished 1st and through a personal best against DIV I programs and broke the school indoor Shot-Put record with 16.20m (53’13/4) FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEKKamani Johns, Lincoln (PA) (So. – Chester, PA)Kamani Johns opened up with her first 400 meters of the indoor season and performed well at the HBCU Showcase finishing 2nd among all competitors. Kamani is currently ranked #1 in the CIAA in the 400m event with a performance of 57.13 from this past weekend. Kamani’s performance also puts her in the #1 spot for the region. FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEKLanyjah Gunter, St. Augustine’s(Fr. – Wendell, NC) Lanyjah placed 3rd overall and 1st among DII jumpers in the long jump with a 5.43m mark which puts her 2nd in the CIAA. She also currently has the 2nd best triple jump in the CIAA as well. Tweet