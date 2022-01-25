CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #3

ATHLETES OF THE WEEKFor the week ending January 23, 2022

By: CIAA

FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Shane Massey, Bowie State

(Jr – Lewes, DE)

Massey delivered four top-5 finishes for the Bulldogs at the Finn Pincus Invitational. The junior from Lewes, DE finished fifth in the 200m with an adjusted time of 22.75 and third in the 400m with an adjusted time of 51.33. Massey was also a member of both the 4×400 and Distance Medley relay teams that posted adjusted times of 3:30.23 and 11:58.27, respectively, to finish third and fourth at the event. Massey currently ranks seventh in the CIAA in the 400m while the Distance Medley and 4×400 relay teams rank second and fifth in the conference this season, respectively.

FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Glenn Butler, Lincoln (PA)

(Jr – Greenburgh, NY)

Butler recorded a pair of NCAA provisional qualifying marks at the NYC Gotham Cup, winning the high jump with a mark of 2.04 (6’8.25″) meters and the long jump with a mark of 7.61 (24’11.75″) meters. The junior from Greenburgh, NY ranks third nationally in the long jump and sixteenth in Division II in the high jump while leading the CIAA in both events this indoor season.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Tamia McLean, Winston-Salem State

(Sr – Kingston, Jamaica)

McLean ran an adjusted time of 59.98 in the 400 meters at the JDL Flat is Fast Invitational, finishing seventh overall at the event. The senior from Kingston, Jamaica also ran a leg on the 4×400 meter relay team that won the event with a time of 4:11.61, finishing nearly five seconds ahead of the second-place team. McLean and the WSSU 4×400 relay team have the top time in the CIAA (4:01.69) from an event earlier this season.

FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Shania Ingram, Fayetteville State

(Jr – Saint Ann, Jamaica)

Ingram finished third in the high jump at the Brant Tolsma Invitational with a mark of 1.60 meters (5’3″), finishing as the highest placing DII athlete in the event and ahead of several DI competitors. Her mark ranks second in the CIAA this indoor season. Ingram also competed on the 4×400 meter relay team that finished 13th overall with a time of 4:18.56.

