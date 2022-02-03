Uncategorized CIAA Announces Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track & Field Weekly Honors #4 February 3, 2022February 3, 2022 K. Alston CIAA Men's Women's Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors, Claflin University, Johnson C Smith, Saint Augustine, Winston salem state university Tweet FOOD LION MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Justin Steele, Johnson C. Smith(So – Conyers, GA) Steele ran an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 48.48 in the 400-meter dash, finishing fourth overall at the South Carolina Invitational. It is the fastest time in the CIAA this indoor season and 15th-best nationally in Division II. Steele also ran a leg on the 4×400-meter relay team that finished ninth at the event with a time of 3:18.68. FOOD LION MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Kadain Roper, Saint Augustine’s (Fr – Portland, Jamaica) Roper finished second in the high jump at the Vince Brown Invitational with a mark of 1.98 meters (6’6″), the highest among all college competitors. The freshman from Portland, Jamaica has the second-best high jump mark in the conference this indoor season. FOOD LION WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Zoe Adams, Claflin(Fr – Marietta, GA) Adams posted the CIAA’s top 400-meter performance of the season with a time of 57.40 at the South Carolina Invitational. The Marietta, GA native finished in fourth place and was the highest-placing collegiate competitor in the event. Adams also finished with a time of 25.82 in the 200 meters at the Invite, which is the fourth-fastest time in the conference this indoor season. FOOD LION WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Kennedy Alexander, Winston-Salem State(Jr – Charlotte, NC) Alexander won the high jump at the Winter Relays with a mark of 1.65m (5’5″), ahead of several Division I competitors. This marks the third time this season that Alexander has registered a mark of 1.65m or better at a meet. The junior from Charlotte, NC has the top three best high jump marks in the CIAA this season and posted the ninth-best mark nationally in Division II earlier in the season (1.71m). Tweet